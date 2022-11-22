YouTuber KSI Mocks Lionel Messi After Argentina Suffers Brutal Loss Against Saudi Arabia in Their Opening FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

Argentina played their first match of the Qatar FIFA world cup 2022 against Saudi Arabia today. The South Americans took the lead in the first half of the match after the seven times Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi scored a penalty at the 10th-minute mark.

One of the biggest shocks in #FIFAWorldCup history — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 22, 2022

However, in the second half of the match, Saudi Arabia put on a stellar performance against the former champions. They scored two goals in the second half and handed the South Americans a defeat in their maiden World Cup 2022 match.

This loss came as a huge shock to many football fans around the world, as Saudi Arabia was considered an underdog going into the match. Thus, Argentina became a subject of memes for the netizens.

YouTuber KSI mocked Lionel Messi

Fans flooded the internet with memes following Argentina’s loss. Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, a British internet personality aka KSI, also joined the bracket of trolls.

ALSO READ: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts to ‘Epic’ Collaboration Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Liked by Over 50Mil People

The social media star turned professional boxer mocked Argentina forward Lionel Messi on his official Twitter account by posting an image of someone who slightly resembled Messi. He wrote in the caption, “Messi rn.”

After that, the Youtuber posted one more tweet and congratulated the Saudi Arabia team for their big victory. He wrote, “Wow, congratulations Saudi Arabia.” (Translated by Google)

KSI’s boxing career

The British YouTuber entered the world of combat sports when he first fought fellow YouTuber Joe Weller in an exhibition match. Later, he fought Logan Paul in 2018. That fight resulted in a draw.

In the following year, KSI won against Paul in a rematch via split decision, which was a professional boxing bout, and took a long lay-off from the sport. The Brit returned to the ring in 2022 and defeated two opponents at the same event. Now, KSI is set to take on his rival Dillion Danis at MF & DAZN: X Series on January 14.

ALSO READ: “Your Fathers Plan Is Never Complete”: Conor McGregor Claps Back at Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘Takeover’ Remarks, Wants Rematch

What are your thoughts on KSI’s boxing career? What do you think of his tweet for Messi?