Forspoken: PlayStation’s Newest Magical Adventure

Forspoken is PlayStation’s newest Magical Adventure game with gorgeous visuals and even better gameplay. Details below.

PlayStation keeps winning by providing fans with spectacles such as God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man, Horizon, Uncharted, and Red Dead Redemption. While the Realm of Magic is a lesser-explored concept than action games, it is certainly desirable.

In this article, we will take a look at Forspoken. The gameplay, the release date, and most importantly, the story and combat.

Forspoken: A Magical Spectacle

The Story and Production

Forspoken follows the story of Frey Holland, a New Yorker obsessed with reading. She suddenly gets transported to the magical world of Athia. After getting there, she discovers that she has magical powers due to a Magical Bracelet. Those magical powers give her control over the earth, fire, water, and air.

Using those elements, she has to defeat various enemies in her path and face the tyranny of the Tantas, who rule the magical lands of Athia. Forspoken is a collaboration between Luminous Productions and Square Enix. This is Luminous Production’s debut project, as the studio was formed by employees who worked on Final Fantasy XV.

The Gameplay



The gameplay involves many elements of magic that Frey can use to defeat her opponents. Not only that but the magic can also be used to do parkour, traverse the landscape and heal her. The gameplay focuses on fluidity and terrain transversal the most, and the game is in an open-world format.

Moreover, players can upgrade Frey’s abilities through the XP collection, leveling up her cloak and applying various nail polish. Conclusively, its unique blend of gameplay and story mechanics set the game apart from anything PlayStation has done until now.

Release Date

Forspoken is set to release for the PlayStation and Windows on January 24, 2023. The Devs have also given out a date for other platforms. However, the condition is that they won’t release the game for different platforms until 2025.

