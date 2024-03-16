PS5 Pro Will Render 45% Faster Than PS5 and Other FAQs About Sony’s Upcoming Console

Sony has announced their latest PlayStation 5 is in the latter stages of its life cycle. The revelation had everyone wondering if it was time for the next generation of consoles, the PlayStation 6. However, recent leaks and rumors suggest the Japanese giants might not yet go for the next-gen, as they might be working on a PS5 Pro version.

This is not the first time that the Japanese giants took the Pro route over a next-generation console. When PlayStation 4 was near its end, Sony elongated the PS4’s life cycle with the Pro version. Nevertheless, the rumored PS5 Pro will still be a major upgrade to the PS5.

What does the PlayStation 5 Pro improve over the PlayStation 5?

The rumored PlayStation 5 Pro, which might also be called Trinity, may not be a lateral upgrade, but fans will get to witness numerous improvements. The specs were revealed by YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, and Insider Gaming later verified the leaks to be true.

According to the leaks, the PS5 Pro will be capable of rendering 45% faster than the current PS5. It will also have a GPU of up to 33.5 Teraflops and custom machine-learning architecture. Moreover, the PS5 Pro will have an AI Accelerator that supports 300 TOPS of 8-bit computation or 67 TFLOPS of 16-bit floating point.

When might the PlayStation 5 Pro released?

Sony’s first-party studios have had access to PlayStation 5 Pro devkits since late 2023, while many third-party studios have had it since earlier this year. However, they will have access to a test kit identical to the actual PS5 Pro by Spring 2024.

Knowing that a test kit similar to the final product will be available by spring this year, we can expect Sony to target a holiday 2024 release for the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. However, there are also speculations about a change in the release date because of the lack of first-part PlayStation games.

Will the PlayStation 5 Pro support 8k 60 FPS?

The upcoming PS5 Pro console will be capable of providing improved and consistent FPS over the current Sony console on a 4K resolution. However, the highlight of the upcoming lateral upgrade will be smooth support for 8K resolution along with 2-3x ray tracing and 4x for some cases.

It seems Sony wants to provide the best display experience with the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro, as it will have a PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling) upscaling/antialiasing solution. There are also talks about a possible 60 FPS mode on 8K resolution.