With Sony Claiming the PlayStation 5 Is Nearing the End of Its Cycle, Will We Get a Glimpse of the PlayStation 6 Soon?

PlayStation 5 clearly has the upper hand when it comes to current-generation consoles. It has already been four years since Sony unveiled this device and every gamer possibly dreams of owning a PS5. However, it could be the PlayStation with the shortest life span as Sony has recently confirmed that the console is entering the latter stage of its life cycle.

According to Bloomberg, Sony originally planned to sell over 25 million PlayStation 5s during the current fiscal year, which ends on March 21, 2025. The sales so far didn’t meet the expected results. Hence, the Japanese giants had to take the tough call of reducing their target to 21 million.

However, lowering the sales target isn’t the end of the story. The lower sales have led to Sony senior vice president Naomi Matsuoka declaring their latest console “will enter the latter stage of its life cycle.” She further added to her statement, claiming, “As such, we will put more emphasis on the balance between profitability and sales. For this reason, we expect the annual sales pace of PS5 hardware will start falling from the next fiscal year.”

Will we get a glimpse of the PlayStation 6 next?

With Sony announcing their PlayStation 5 entering the latter stage of its life, it raises the question of what’s coming next. A lot of fans are wondering whether it means Sony will now release the PlayStation 6. At the same time, there aren’t enough leaks about a viable successor.

It is also possible the Japanese giants might not even go the PS6 route yet, and instead come up with a superior edition of the existing console, like a PlayStation 5 Pro. After all, they have released a Pro version for their last-generation console, the PlayStation 4.

PS5 Pro NDAs have gone out • 3rd party developers are supposedly getting NDAs sent to them for the PS5 Pro • This could entail that the PS5 Pro development schedule is moving along • The PS5 Pro is rumored to have double the graphics performance of the base ( current )… pic.twitter.com/c8HH85MrlL — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) February 9, 2024

Recent rumors have suggested that many third-party developers are receiving NDAs for the PlayStation 5 Pro, which could mean the development is progressing positively. Moreover, the rumored PS5 Pro is suggested to have double the graphics performance of Sony’s latest console.

As for when fans can expect to see the PlayStation 5 Pro, there are rumors it could be released later this year. As a matter of fact, the holiday season would be a great time to release a new console. However, fans should take these rumors with some grain of salt, and look forward to Sony officially announcing their post PS5 plans.