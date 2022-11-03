All God of War Ragnarok performance modes for PS4 and PS5 detailed

The successor to 2018’s God of War is nearly here. Releasing on November 9, God of War Ragnarok continues Kratos and Atreus’ journey through Midgard. The review embargo for the title has ended and the verdict is overwhelmingly positive. As the reviews come pouring in Santa Monica Studios took to Twitter to reveal the various performance modes coming to the game. While the game is available on PS4 and PS5, players can tweak how they choose to play it on each platform.

With six performance modes in tow, fans have a lot of options to choose from, regarding resolution and frame rate targets. Listed below is every God of War Ragnarok performance mode and what they do.

God of War Ragnarok target frame rates and resolutions revealed

With #GodofWarRagnarok right around the corner, we’re happy to share all of the graphics modes that will be available to you across PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4! Check out all the options below to learn about each mode’s resolution and FPS. pic.twitter.com/ribAoDkETb — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) November 3, 2022

The performance modes for GoW Ragnarok have been split based on platform:

PlayStation 5

Favor Performance: 1440p-2160p, 60 fps

1440p-2160p, 60 fps Favor Performance and High Frame Rate: 1440p, unlocked framerate

1440p, unlocked framerate Favor Performance, High Frame Rate, and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate): 1440p, unlocked framerate

1440p, unlocked framerate Favor Quality: 2160p (native 4k resolution), 30 fps

2160p (native 4k resolution), 30 fps Favor Quality and High Frame Rate: 1800p-2160p, 40 fps

1800p-2160p, 40 fps Favor Quality, High Frame Rate, and VRR: 1800p-2160p, unlocked framerate

PlayStation 4 Pro

Favor Performance: 1080p-1656p, unlocked framerate (30fps target)

1080p-1656p, unlocked framerate (30fps target) Favor Quality: 1080p-1656p, 30fps

PlayStation 4

Standard: 1080p, 30fps

Earlier this week, God of War Ragnarok spoilers flooded the internet, prompting a response from the developers. Posted on the GoW Ragnarok Twitter account, the developers urged fans to steer clear of spoilers:

“As we approach launch, it is important for our studio to preserve the experience of God of War Ragnarök for players who want to enjoy the game for the first time without spoilers. We ask that you please be considerate of the many fans who do not want to accidentally see clips, gameplay, or narrative spoilers and avoid sharing them wider.”

While Sony works on removing spoilers from the internet, spoiler-free reviews for the game are now live. The game will be available on November 9, 2022, on PS4 for $60 and on PS5 for $70.