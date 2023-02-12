IEM Katowice 2023: G2 and Heroic to meet in Bo5 final

The penultimate playoffs of IEM Katowice have concluded, and two of the best-rated teams of the tournament are headed to the Grand Final. Taking down their respective opponents with ease, Heroic and G2 are looking poised for a barnburner Grand Final. Despite a strong quarterfinal showing by Liquid, and a resurgent NAVI, both failed to get past their rivals in the semifinal games.

Also read: Hogwarts Legacy PC users find PlayStation exclusive quest in game files, potential mod to unlock content coming soon

Liquid and NAVI fall to make way for a Heroic vs. G2 IEM Katowice final

G2-0 STRIKE AGAIN!! 💥@G2esports close out the Semi Finals 2-0 over @TeamLiquidCS, securing themselves a spot in the GRAND FINALS of #IEM Katowice 2023 💪 16-10 Anubis

16-11 Inferno pic.twitter.com/cCl5VEszDO — ESL Counter-Strike (@ESLCS) February 11, 2023

Semifinal A: Team Liquid vs. G2

Anubis (Team Liquid’s pick): 16-10 to G2

(Team Liquid’s pick): 16-10 to G2 Inferno (G2’s pick): 16-11 to G2

(G2’s pick): 16-11 to G2 Ancient (Decider): Not required, series settled 2-0 to G2

Coming off the back of a strong comeback against Vitality in the semis, Liquid had momentum on their side. However, a dominant G2 looked impossible to topple as they continue their winning streak from December 2022. The Kovač cousins put up stellar performances with a 1.36 rating for Hunter and a 1.27 rating for NiKo by the end of the series. The duo managed to clutch a bunch of rounds despite man disadvantages, stopping Liquid from gaining any momentum.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Semifinal B: Heroic vs. Natus Vincere

Inferno (NAVI’s pick): 16-8 to Heroic

(NAVI’s pick): 16-8 to Heroic Mirage (Heroic’s pick): 16-8 to Heroic

(Heroic’s pick): 16-8 to Heroic Nuke (Decider): Not required, series settled 2-0 to Heroic

Despite a disappointing Blast Spring Groups, Heroic seems to have bounced back at IEM Katowice. The Cadian-led squad looked in complete control as they fought an arguably ailing NAVI. Posting a poor performance on both maps, NAVI only mustered 8 rounds on each outing. Speaking to HLTV after the game, S1mple stated “Some of our players were too scared to play against such a good team.” S1mple ended the series with a paltry 0.93 rating with series MVP René ‘TeSeS’ Madsen posting a monstrous 1.49 rating.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Where to watch the Grand Finals?

The Grand Finals will be streamed live at 16:00 CET on the ESL CS Twitch and YouTube channels:

Regional language streams will be available via the CS: GO Twitch directory.

Also read: GTA Online weekly update for February 9, 2023: New car, Diamonds, and Valentine’s unlocks