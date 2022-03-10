Zombs makes the TSM Valorant team Rage quit their scrims match against Sentinels

Take a look at Zombs making the TSM Valorant roster rage quit their Scrims match against Sentinels on Ascent.

TSM FTX Valroant roster has been in the news a lot lately, but mostly never for the right reasons. Even though the name TSM has a lot of value, the Valroant esports team does not have much. This is mostly because of their recent performance in VCT.

They have a lot of potential however, they do seem to use it much. Talking about potential Sentinals is one of the teams which comes to mind. And teams that can dominate the competitive scene but seem to be struggling to do so. But these teams do bring but some funny content like this one.

Zombs Forcing TSM to Ragequit

Jared “zombs” Gitlin is a 24-year-old professional valorant player for the Sentinels roster. He prefers to play the role of a controller or a sentinel mostly Astra or Viper. He is famous for his anchoring ability and of course his nation, the Zombsnation.

During the off-season or between tournaments teams tend to plays scrims against other teams to polish their skills. And here we have Sentinels playing scrims against TSM when this happened.

So it turns out they were on Ascent and Zombs bought an operator and ended up getting a 3k, one with the op and one with his sheriff. And Wardell got soo mad that he triggered the “Restart Game” button in cheats. And then after the game came back on, the whole TSM roster just left the lobby.

This whole scenario was hilarious and weird at the same time.

Future for Sentinels

Even though Sentinels have had a few setbacks along the way, where are still doing pretty well in the NA VCT Main Event. With securing their seat into the playoffs they have shown that they still have it in them. Despite going on a long break since December.

Their next matchup is against Version 1, who has been dominating Group B so far. It is going to be one entertaining Best of 3, so don’t forget to tune into the Valorant Stream on 12th March, 1:00 PM PST.