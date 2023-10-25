10 Tips for Playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is out now and you can play as both Miles Morales and Peter Parker in this adventure together. Here are a few tips and tricks you can use to make your Spider-Man 2 experience better.

The world is now more open than ever and traversal is better in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The rogues gallery has become bigger and the enemies are tougher. However, you now have two Spider-Mans (yes, that is how it’s said) rather than one. Everything is bigger and better. However, navigating and improving your gameplay in this world can be a bit of an issue for newcomers.

That is why, we are going to look through the best tips you can use to play the game and improve on it. Without further ado, let us dive right into it.

The Best Tips to Follow When Playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on the PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has tons of content and side quests you can play to spend your time as the respective web-slingers. However, some are tougher than others, and juggling between the two Spiders can be a bit confusing. Considering the amount of big names that are in the game, you are bound to lose your way more frequently than not.

That is where these Spider-Man 2 tips are going to help you out. We are going to explore some much-needed tips and some cosmetic ones that will be of use when things get tough. Let us take a look.

10. Play Peter’s Story First

It is natural for most players to deviate from Miles because he is the young blood and traditional Spidey enthusiasts don’t know much about his abilities. However, we recommend that you progress Petey’s storyline up to a certain point first. Half of Peter’s Skill Tree consists of symbiote abilities which aren’t unlocked until you reach a point in the story.

That is why, we recommend that you start with Peter first so you can acquire the Symbiote. You can always swing around as Miles afterward by using the Ganke’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App. We recommend you do this because it will get you in touch with the symbiote as early as possible.

9. Make Sure to Level Both Spiders Evenly

Balance is necessary in the Marvel Universe. If you put too many skill points into Miles then Peter will be in trouble and vice versa. Prioritize and try to put even skill points into both skill trees so you can level both Spiders up evenly. This helps because even when you switch you won’t have to feel out of your element or weaker in comparison to when you were supposedly playing as the stronger Spider.

Not to mention it calms down our OCD because allocating an even number is the only way to go.

8. Spend Time Perfecting the Traversal System

The Traversal System is new and improved; you will need time to get used to it. In addition to the beautiful web wings, there are multiple other mechanics such as wall-crawling, the loop-de-loop move, and using wind tunnels that can help you navigate the city faster.

Utilizing them can be the key to saving time and having fun swinging around. Although, an underrated aspect of the traversal system is also the first travel mode which we will talk about in a later section.

7. Prioritize Obtaining Currency

Get yourself acquainted with the Currency you will be getting by completing the side missions in the game. You will get tech parts, city tokens, and hero tokens throughout your adventures. Tech parts are easy to obtain and they allow you to upgrade your gadgets and style your suits.

Hero and city tokens are obtained by completing side missions and other ones around the city and are much more difficult to come by. That is why, you must ensure that you prioritize getting the hero and city tokens more since they are harder to obtain and take more time.

6. Master the Moves

With the inclusion of the symbiote suit and Miles’s new moves, there are plenty of combos and moves to learn. Traversal is not the only gameplay aspect that has received an upgrade in the sequel. It is a good idea to take a look at the Moves list and figure out which move to use in which situation.

Not only will that make it convenient during battle, but it will let you explore more of the combat rather than just spamming one single move that does lots of damage (we are looking at your Marvel vs Capcom)

5. Focus on the Max

By that we mean that you should prioritize maxing out your Focus skill set a lot more. It offers more survivability, not to mention you can heal a lot more considering the amount of bars you will have during fights. Combat and Traversal can take you a while to master, that is why, focusing on Focus is the way to go during the start of the journey.

Besides, it gives you access to power attacks that you can use. Traversal is a good one to deviate from if you want another option.

4. Learn Dodging and Parrying

Now we know that this sounds boring but learning how to parry and perfect dodge in combat can be a lifesaver. In the first Spider-Man game by Insomniac, dodging was an essential mechanic in combat that could save your life and your progress. The combat in the game is a little different than the first one. Parrying wasn’t an option, now that it is, you better use it to the best of your abilities.

The varied combat calls for dodging, weaving, parrying, swinging, punching, and utilizing the environment around you for success. Attacking is one thing but if you neglect defense, you will not survive for long.

3. Don’t Forget to Use Fast Travel

We know it’s a Spider-Man game but sometimes using Fast Travel can be a great option to save time. Now, we know a lot of you folks prefer swinging 99% of the time but for that one percent, we insist that you use fast travel. Due to the power of the PS5, you can get to your desired destination in just two seconds.

It is not a game-changing tip but it is a useful one. Fast Travel can make your life easier and save you time when you don’t feel like prancing around.

2. Change the Difficulty If It’s Too Much

If you are playing on a harder difficulty than you would like, then we recommend toning it down a little. In the end, it is a game and you would have a much easier time enjoying it if you don’t die every five seconds after an enemy attacks you or a boss one-shots you.

Have fun and tone the difficulty down so you can enjoy the game as much as possible. Not only will that save you frustration but also lots of restart times.

1. Change Suits Frequently

The best part about this Spider-Man game is the amount of suits you can get through this game. Not only will that keep your interest in the game but it will also let you use multiple suits that the Spidey developers make with love. The Spider-Man Noir suit, the Spider-Verse suits, and so many more suits are present in the game that have unique looks and will better how your Spidey looks.

It is a Spider-Man game, the best thing you can do is keep your Spidey looking fresh and nice.