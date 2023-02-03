Warzone 2 Metaphor’s Newest Lachmann 762 Class Setup that No One Uses!

Metaphor showcases another class setup for Warzone 2, which involves the Lachmann 762 Rifle that no one uses. Attachments below.

Warzone is at a vulnerable place right now. Many people are exiting the game due to the skill cap, bugs, and issues. The player base keeps declining, but Activision is coming back with Season 2 content despite that. Metaphor is one of the Youtubers which keeps pumping out good content and useable loadouts for Warzone players. Today we will look at the Lachmann 762 rifle, which can do 100 damage over far ranges.

Also Read: GTA Online weekly update for February 2, 2023: Acid Lab profits go up by 1.5x

Metaphor’s Ultra Rare Lachmann 762 Setup that No One Uses in Warzone 2

The first attachment we will put on this gun is the Cronen Mini Pro Optic since it provides a clear line of sight of the enemies. Plus, it combines well with the other attachments. Alternatively, you can use the SZ Holotherm or the AIM OP V-4.

Next is a Lockgrip Precision-40, which increases hip-fire accuracy, gun control, and aim walking steadiness. The 30 Round Extended Mag will complement this attachment well and give us additional ammo to engage multiple enemies or finish off injured ones. The fourth attachment is an LM-S Factory G79 Stock, which drastically increases aim stability. This attachment will help us take gunfights long-range.

The last attachment is a 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel which gives us damage range, bullet velocity, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. The weapon’s handling takes a hit through this attachment, but we have already increased the numbers for that stat using previous attachments. To make this loadout the most effective, pair it with Weapon’s Specialist and equip a short-range killer such as the Fennec or the Vaznev. This Perk Package will ensure you don’t get caught in a close-range battle where you do not have an advantage.

However, if you play with squadmates you trust, you can go with the Recon package. In addition, use smoke grenades and drill charges for attack and defensive advantages. That is all you need to know about this loadout. Check out Metaphor’s Channel and stay tuned to The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content!

Also Read: Hogwarts Legacy Early Access Date and Time for All Regions: How to Play the Game 72 Hours Before the Release Date