How to Get a Top Defender for Free in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The much-awaited Team of the Year (TOTY) is here, giving EA FC 24 fans access to some excellent Ultimate Team cards. However, much like the past TOTYs, the cards demand an impossibly high price and are difficult to obtain for casual players. Nevertheless, EA Sports has heard our prayers and has given us the opportunity to get a top defender, who is part of TOTY, for free.

Advertisement

TOTY Honorable Mentions is a staple of the annual Team of the Year promotion. This promo features those players who deserved to be part of the TOTY but failed to make it to the final XI. The OGC Nice center-back Dante is the latest TOTY Honorable Mention and is currently available as an objective reward.

About the Dante TOTY Honorable Mention card

The Brazilian defender has a 78-rated Common Gold as his default Ultimate Team card, which fans mostly use for completing SBCs. Moving on, his 86-rated Trailblazer card is quite a popular choice for the “Patrick Who?” Evolution. However, the recently revealed 89-rated TOTY Honorable Mention edition for Dante is undoubtedly the best card available for the center-back.

Advertisement

Although, at first glance, Dante’s new card pales in comparison to the TOTY defenders, players should keep in mind that it’s absolutely free and available as an objective reward. Moreover, apart from amazing stats, the Block+ and Anticipate Playstyles along with 189cm height turn Dante into a rock-solid center-back option.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Now that we know why everyone is taking an interest in this new TOTY Honorable Mention, let’s find out how to acquire this new special card. One has to follow the exact steps listed below to add the 89-rated Dante card to their club.

Fans should play a single Ultimate Team match to get a free draft token pack.

Then, use the draft token to play “Single Player” or “Online” draft matches.

After completing the first draft entry, fans would get another draft token.

Keep in mind that each draft contains 4 matches, and one has to play a total of 6 matches to add the Dante card to their club.

NOTE: The draft mode has a knockout system, where players must win every match to complete the objective without wasting draft tokens.

Fans should remember this 89-rated Dante TOTY Honorable Mention is part of the TOTY Draft Play objective, which is only available in the game for a limited time. So, fans should hurry to obtain the card before the objective expires.