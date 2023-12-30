EA FC 24 Ciro Immobile Winter Wildcards SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 made the Ultimate Team special with the new Ciro Immobile Winter Wildcards card. This newly-added special-grade card is exclusive to Squad Building Challenge (SBC), so fans will not have to open multiple packs to obtain it. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including how to finish the SBC.

Winter Wildcards is a seasonal and festive celebration of the past, present, and future of soccer in Ultimate Team. Electronic Arts would release special-grade cards with improved stats, ratings, and new Playstyles as part of this new campaign. Latium (an alternate name for Lazio due to FC 24’s lack of the club’s license) star Immobile is the latest addition to this ongoing Ultimate Team campaign.

What are the stats of the Ciro Immobile Winter Wildcards?

The Italian striker’s base card is an 85-rated Rare Gold, which is popular among fans due to its offensive stats. EA FC 24 has now released an enhanced version of the Latium star, the 88-rated Winter Wildcards. This new special card outperforms the base edition in offense, making it an absolute goal-scoring machine.

Electronic Arts has released many special-grade cards from Italy’s top division in FC 24. Immobile Winter Wildcards is the latest addition to that list. It also provides an excellent opportunity for fans to assemble a competitive squad, particularly if it is based on Serie A or Italian players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Immobile Winter Wildcards is a Squad Building Challenge exclusive, so fans must complete the respective challenge to obtain it. In comparison to other Winter Wildcards SBCs, EA kept the challenge relatively simple with only three tasks. To complete those tasks, they would have to create three starting elevens while meeting specific requirements.

Italy

At least one Italian player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

Serie A

At least one Serie A TIM player should be part of the lineup.

At least one Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

85-Rated Squad

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 85.

To assemble the three required squads, fans would be spending over 125,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. However, using untradeable or spare cards would let fans complete the challenge with fewer coins. If they run out of these resources, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to get more coins and card packs.

If EA FC 24 players want the 88-rated Ciro Immobile Winter Wildcards on their teams, they must complete the respective SBC as soon as possible because this Ultimate Team challenge is only available for a limited time.