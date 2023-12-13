How to access the free Valhalla DLC in God of War Ragnarok?

Santa Monica Studio and Sony surprised fans this holiday season with free Valhalla DLC for the 2022-released action-adventure God of War: Ragnarok. The American game developers unveiled this new expansion content for the PlayStation-exclusive title at The Game Awards 2023.

This Valhalla DLC has been available in the game since December 12. The events of this expansion content will take place after the completion of the main game. However, Santa Monica Studio claims that this expansion content is a separate experience that fans can access at any time without having to complete the game. However, they advised fans to play it after completing the game to avoid spoilers.

Now comes the most important part, which is how to access the expansion content. So, here is the guide to access the new free God of War: Ragnarok DLC.

Fans first need to download the 8 GB Valhalla DLC. So, they must have that much space on their console.

Then enter the game to see the “Valhalla” listed below “New Game+” and above “Settings” on the menu screen.

That’s all the fans need to know about accessing the free expansion game. Moreover, those who have finished playing the main game won’t have to worry about equipment. Being a separate experience, Kratos will begin the Valhalla with his default armor. Fans will later get access to armor, but they all will be cosmetic. Like the equipment, the DLC will have separate save files from the main game.

What can players expect in God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla

Since the developers announced the Valhalla DLC, fans have been wondering what should they expect from it. Santa Monica Studios kept everything good about the main game and introduced a Roguelike system in the DLC. As for the game story, Kratos gets an invitation to Valhalla, a place for fallen warriors.

Kratos comes across some ghosts from his past in this quest, including Helios and a young Kratos. This DLC is about the former Greek God of War revisiting his past and accepting his acts. Furthermore, Tyr was the one who invited Kratos to Valhalla to prepare him as the new Norse God of War.

This game will be a treat for God of War fans, as it will have so many references to the old games. The new Rouglike game mechanic is simply a cherry on the top.