GTA 6 leaks reveal weather would have dynamic effects on the game world

The GTA 6 is undoubtedly one of the most wanted video games in this world. Fans are not wrong in wanting a sequel for GTA V after a decade-long run. Due to the hype of this upcoming game, there is a daily new leak or rumor related to it. The latest leak hint at the dynamic effects of weather on the game world.

GTA 5 is an open-world action RPG title that hit the shelves in 2013. It was a massive hit, even more than any past GTA title. This game entertained the audience for over a decade with its exciting online and offline content. Eventually, fans started looking forward to a sequel.

After years of requests, Rockstar Games finally heard them and started working on a worthy successor to the iconic GTA V, but the fans now want reports about the progress in the game’s development. So the internet is full of different leaks, informing the fans about the possible new features in the game.

GTA 6 will have dynamic weather that affects the game world

Rockstar Games always tried to up their work with the new GTA title. They tried to make the game realistic as they could. GTA V got a lot of attention because of the game’s realism. Fans might have thought there won’t be many improvements after that, but the American developers might prove them wrong.

The past GTA titles had different weathers to make the games feel more realistic. However, they were nothing more than visual additions. But that won’t be the case with GTA 6, as the latest leak suggested the upcoming game will have dynamic weather.

Now that the in-game weather is dynamic, it can affect the game’s world. If there are hurricanes or tornadoes in the game due to poor weather, it will have disastrous effects by destroying buildings and affecting other in-game objects like vehicles.

Undoubtedly, it will make the upcoming GTA 6 even more entertaining than any past installment. But the fans should take this leak with a grain of salt, as leaks and rumors can often be wrong. So, they should wait for the official words announcing such a feature in the game.

