Adin Ross banned from Twitch for the eighth time, days after announcing shift to Kick

Streamer, Adin Ross, has received a ban from Twitch for the eighth time since he started streaming on the platform. The 22-year-old has been the center of a lot of Twitch controversies, but this time, the ban came after a warning.

When Ross started streaming on the platform, his content ranged from gaming to Just Chatting streams. However, he had been testing the waters with the kind of content he could stream on the Amazon-owned platform and has received a ban for it.

Also Read: How to Make a Wooden Pickaxe in Minecraft

Why did Adin Ross get banned on Twitch?

After Ross received his eighth ban on the platform, leaving viewers wondering what the cause of the same could be. Fans are divided between his recent actions on a rival platform, and him previously not adhering to the terms of services of the platform.

Since neither Twitch nor Adin Ross has released a statement on this matter, it would be tough to point a finger at the likely cause of the ban.

Twitch is known for maintaining some kind of discipline on the platform since they often ban streamers and even partnered streamers for violating the platform’s policies. In the past, Andrew Tate received a permanent ban on the platform for having misogynistic views about women.

How many times has Ross been banned on Twitch?

Before announcing his official move to Kick, Ross had been banned on Twitch seven times, making this the eighth time. The longest time the streamer was banned on the platform is 30 days, and the shortest is just 28 minutes.

The streamer received his first ban on June 8th, 2020. However, he was unbanned a week after that. His previous ban history record shows multiple violations of terms of service, copyright infringement, and violating community guidelines.

bro what did he do? — Th3Vale (@Th3ValeOfficial) February 26, 2023

In one of his older streams, Ross had mentioned how he felt attacked by the platform and said he got “a call.”

Recently, Adin announced he would be moving to Kick.com and will be streaming there full-time. Fans speculate that he is being paid a large sum of money to stream on the trainswreckstv-backed platform.

Also Read: Minecraft News: Megaman X Minecraft DLC to Dash into the Game with X Buster Skins