How to Make a Wooden Pickaxe in Minecraft? You will need some sticks and a crafting table since this will be one of the first tools you make.

Minecraft is a game where crafting is everything. However, if you are a beginner, you can easily get overwhelmed by the number of options presented with. That is why we will look at how you can make one of the essential tools in the game, a wooden pickaxe.

Making a wooden pickaxe is easy; you only require a few ingredients. Let us look at the steps so it is easier to follow. However, you can make a diamond pickaxe if you are an intermediate player. The article to it is given below.

How to Make a Wooden Pickaxe in Minecraft

Here is an easy tutorial video you can use to make the pickaxe in Minecraft quickly.

Step 1 – Making a Crafting Table

Wood is found anywhere in the world. First, you will need to find some trees. After approaching trees, collect the wood by chopping them down with your hand. This is an essential recipe as it will help you until the end and even after the game. First, collect lots of wooden blocks b chopping trees.

After that, open the inventory, place wood inside all squares of the 2×2 grid, and craft. This will make 4 planks. Now, place the four planks in the crafting GUI again to make the table.

Step 2 – Making Sticks

Take the crafting table out of your inventory and place it on the ground. Go near it and open the table; you will find a 3×3 grid. Place a wooden plank on the center of the top row and one directly beneath it. This will make wooden sticks.

Step 3 – Making the Pickaxe

Open the crafting table and place three wooden blocks on the topmost row, followed by one stick in the center grid. Place one more stick beneath the center grid stick and craft. Congratulations, you have made a wooden pickaxe!

