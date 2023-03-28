Adin Ross hints at “mega-superstar” joining Kick

Kick’s presence is growing as more and more creators are joining the green platform. Launched on December 6, 2022, Kick is touted to be Twitch’s rival, but with a more player-centric revenue model. For now, Adin Ross is the biggest creator on the platform.

However, this might change soon as prominent esports personality Jake Lucky tweeted saying Adin believes a mega-superstar is going to join Kick soon.

Adin Ross hints at a mega-superstar joining Kick

In his tweet, Jake Lucky said: “Adin Ross says that Kick has a “mega-superstar” streamer signing to their platform in the next week.” Neither Jake nor Adin Ross spoke about who this streamer is likely to be. But it has only led to the speculation that it is someone who was banned on Twitch.

Adin Ross says that Kick has a “mega super star” streamer signing to their platform in the next week Very interesting if true, who do y’all think it could be? — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 25, 2023

After this announcement, the internet went into a frenzy speculating who this streamer could be. A lot of fans have speculated it could be Dr Disrespect, IShowSpeed, or Kai Cenat. Fans have theories to back their picks, and most of them make sense.

Dr Disrespect had received a permanent ban on Twitch, after which, he made the shift to YouTube. Another platform shift from the former CoD players is expected if he gets a bigger paycheque.

The majority of the people speculate that Adin could bring IShowSpeed to the platform since they are very good friends and IShowSpeed has been banned on the purple platform a few times.

As far as Kai’s shift is concerned, many people think that being the most subscribed one on Twitch, he is likely to get a revised contract. If that doesn’t happen, then he could move to Kick.

Fans react to Jake Lucky’s tweet

Fans have become really excited about the news and are excited to know who the new creator could be. Here is how they reacted to Jake’s tweet:

Getting Mixer vibes here. Sign people that Twitch really doesn’t care to keep nor does any other streaming platform. Gonna be great for those who get said contract and can pocket it all like Ninja and Shroud did when the site closes up. — NeoX5 (@NeoX5) March 26, 2023

Question is, did the star sign up for free or were they bought as a promotion tool? One is actually impressive for the site the other is just basic promo marketing, means nothing. — 👾 Locke 👾 (@LockeWick) March 25, 2023

The new streamer will be announced in a few days if Jake’s tweet is true. It will be worth waiting to see who this creator would be.