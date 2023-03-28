HomeSearch

Adin Ross hints at “mega-superstar” joining Kick

Aaryanshi Mohan
|Published 28/03/2023

adin ross

Kick’s presence is growing as more and more creators are joining the green platform. Launched on December 6, 2022, Kick is touted to be Twitch’s rival, but with a more player-centric revenue model. For now, Adin Ross is the biggest creator on the platform.

However, this might change soon as prominent esports personality Jake Lucky tweeted saying Adin believes a mega-superstar is going to join Kick soon.

Adin Ross hints at a mega-superstar joining Kick

In his tweet, Jake Lucky said: “Adin Ross says that Kick has a “mega-superstar” streamer signing to their platform in the next week.” Neither Jake nor Adin Ross spoke about who this streamer is likely to be. But it has only led to the speculation that it is someone who was banned on Twitch.

After this announcement, the internet went into a frenzy speculating who this streamer could be. A lot of fans have speculated it could be Dr Disrespect, IShowSpeed, or Kai Cenat. Fans have theories to back their picks, and most of them make sense.

Dr Disrespect had received a permanent ban on Twitch, after which, he made the shift to YouTube. Another platform shift from the former CoD players is expected if he gets a bigger paycheque.

The majority of the people speculate that Adin could bring IShowSpeed to the platform since they are very good friends and IShowSpeed has been banned on the purple platform a few times.

As far as Kai’s shift is concerned, many people think that being the most subscribed one on Twitch, he is likely to get a revised contract. If that doesn’t happen, then he could move to Kick.

Fans react to Jake Lucky’s tweet

Fans have become really excited about the news and are excited to know who the new creator could be. Here is how they reacted to Jake’s tweet:

The new streamer will be announced in a few days if Jake’s tweet is true. It will be worth waiting to see who this creator would be.

Share this article
About the author
Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan

Aaryanshi Mohan is an Esports writer and the Content Manager for Gaming and Esports at The SportsRush. Her love for video games started at a very young age and she just found a way to make both of her passions-- writing and gaming into a career. She loves old school games-- Commander Keen 4 is her all time favourite. Valorant and PUBG are her newest loves. When not gaming, or writing, you can find Aaryanshi reading, cooking or eating ramen.

Read more from Aaryanshi Mohan