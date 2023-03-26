All heists in GTA Online listed (March 2023)

Over its decade-long lifespan, GTA Online has become known for its over the top missions and intricate heists. Despite being a cornerstone of the modern Online experience, Heists weren’t added to the game until two years after its release. The Heists update in 2015 brought the first set of heists, allowing up to four players to partake in the action. Since then, the number of heists in the game has doubled, allowing players to take them on solo or with a squad.

GTA Online has eight heists as of March 2023

The Heists update in 2015 introduced the first five heists to the game. These heists can be accessed after purchasing a high-end apartment, which starts from around GTA $100,000. Here are all four heists and their payouts on hard difficulty:

The Fleeca Job (2 players): $250,250

The Prison Break (4 players): $875,000

The Humane Labs Raid (4 players): $1,181,500

Series A Funding (4 players): $883,750

The Pacific Standard Heist (4 players): $1,875,000

The Doomsday Heist

Introduced in 2017, the Doomsday Heist is a three-part undertaking where the player takes down Avon Hertz and his rogue AI. To access the heist, players must buy a Facility, starting at GTA $1,250,000. The Doomsday Heist eased the player requirements for missions, allowing players to complete preps solo and setup missions with only more player mandatory.

Here’s how much each act of the Doomsday Heist pays on Hard difficulty:

The Data Breaches (2-4 players): $1,218,750

The Bogdan Problem (2-4 players): $1,781,250

The Doomsday Scenario (2-4 players): $2,250,000

Diamond Casino Heist



The Diamond Casino Heist was added to GTA Online in December 2019, completely changing how heists are played. While the heist is singular, it gives players three different approaches, and multiple primary targets to steal. These approaches are split into the Aggressive, Silent and Sneaky, and The Big Con options, and can be tackled with 2-4 players. To access the heist players have to buy an Arcade.

Here’s how much each target pays out on Hard mode:

Cash – $2,326,500

Artwork – $2,585,000

Gold – $2,843,500

Diamonds – $3,619,000 (only available if Rockstar enables them server-side on special weeks)

The Cayo Perico Heist

Introduced in late 2020, the Cayo Perico Heist was the first to allow players to tackle a heist solo. After purchasing a Kostaka, players can set out to rob El Rubio for Martin Madrazo, to get his files back. The first approach unlocks the Madrazo Files, which pays out $1,100,000. After this, five primary targets are unlocked for players. Here’s how much hard difficulty pays: