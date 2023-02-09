Hogwarts Legacy: How to Get a Broom in Hogwarts Legacy?

You can easily get a broom in Hogwarts Legacy by competing in a story quest. This article will look at how you can get one.

This game has a lot of things you can do. You can go to Hogsmeade, unlock chests by lockpicking, buy various potions, and travel high in the sky using a broom.

The broom is a really important piece of equipment in the game since it makes traveling really easy and fun. That is why acquiring a broom has to be a bit of a hassle. However, if you have enough gold saved up, it should not be a problem for you. Let us take a look at the steps on how you can get a broom in the game.

How to Find and Fly on a Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

You will need to progress on the story until you get an option to get into Flying Class. You will be given a broom and the game presents you with a tutorial on how to fly. Once you complete the quest, the broom that was given to you will be taken away. However, you can easily buy a broom yourself. First, you will need to travel to Hogsmeade.

Once you reach there, go inside Spintwitch’s Sporting Needs where you can buy a broom for yourself for 600 Gold. It is much easier to travel with the broom by your side.

In addition, you can participate and races to earn upgrades to improve your broom, you can upgrade it three times. To upgrade it, simply head to the store again. You will need gold to upgrade the broom as well so make sure you sell the gear you don’t need or open more treasure chests.

That is all you need to know about getting a broom, once you do, you can travel through Hogwarts pretty easily. However, the castle and Hogsmeade are out of bounds; be careful. For more Hogwarts Legacy walkthroughs, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

