All Spider Man 2 Suits and How You Can Unlock Them

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 offers a plethora of choices when it comes to suits in-game. There are 68 different suits you can unlock in Spider-Man 2.

With so many options at hand, you might end up getting overwhelmed. But the silver lining is the availability of options and customizations. Now, getting them can be a bit of a task but it will give you the Kitted Out Trophy should you manage to collect each one in the game.

There are some suits that come from story progressions, some through traditional unlockable methods, and some from the Deluxe Edition. We will go through each one of them and see how you can unlock them in the game. Let us dive right into it.

Contents

How to Unlock All the Suits in Spider-Man 2 for Both Peter and Miles

Peter’s Suits Suits Unlock Through Story and Progressing the Game Suits Unlocked by Levelling Up Suits Unlocked by Completing Side Missions

Miles’ Suits Suits Unlock Through Story and Progressing the Game Suits Unlocked by Levelling Up Suits Unlocked by Completing Side Missions



How to Unlock All the Suits in Spider-Man 2 for Both Peter and Miles

The first Spider-Man had suits that had Suit Powers which could give Spidey a boost in combat. However, in the sequel, we do not have suits that give the Spiders powers. The suits in Spider-Man 2 are purely cosmetic. Most of the suits you can unlock by reaching high levels, but they also require hero and city tokens along with tech parts.

First, we will take a look at the story missions for Peter and then hop onto the ones you can unlock through tokens and parts. Then we are going to do the same with Miles. Let us get into it.

(Keep in mind, you will still need to purchase these suits once you unlock them so ensure that you have the required parts for them)

Peter’s Suits

There are multiple categories of suits you can unlock in the game first through story missions, from leveling up, and then through certain mission groups. Let us take a look at them.

Suits Unlock Through Story and Progressing the Game

You can unlock these suits by progressing through story missions and unlocking the suit system.

Black Suit: Unlocked through Story Progress

Unlocked through Story Progress Symbiote Suit: Unlocked through Story Progress

Unlocked through Story Progress Anti-Venom Suit: Unlock through Story Progress

Unlock through Story Progress Advanced Suit 2.0: Unlocked during the start of the game

Unlocked during the start of the game Classic Suit: Purchasable right after the suit system is unlocked

Purchasable right after the suit system is unlocked Scarlet III Suit: Purchasable right after the suit system is unlocked

Purchasable right after the suit system is unlocked Advanced Suit: Purchasable right after the suit system is unlocked

Suits Unlocked by Levelling Up

Kumo Suit: Reach Level 5 to Unlock

Reach Level 5 to Unlock Hybrid Suit: Reach Level 6 to Unlock

Reach Level 6 to Unlock Amazing Suit: Reach Level 8 to Unlock

Reach Level 8 to Unlock Amazing Suit 2: Reach Level 9 to Unlock

Reach Level 9 to Unlock Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit: Reach Level 11 to Unlock

Reach Level 11 to Unlock Scarlet Spider Suit: Reach Level 14 to Unlock

Reach Level 14 to Unlock Superior Suit: Reach Level 15 to Unlock

Reach Level 15 to Unlock Anti-Ock Suit: Reach Level 17 to Unlock

Reach Level 17 to Unlock Arachknight Suit: Reach Level 20 to Unlock

Reach Level 20 to Unlock Into The Spider-Verse Noir Suit: Reach Level 22 to Unlock

Reach Level 22 to Unlock Homemade Suit: Reach Level 23 to Unlock

Reach Level 23 to Unlock Spider-Punk: Reach Level 26 to Unlock

Reach Level 26 to Unlock Secret Wars: Civil War Suit: Reach Level 28 to Unlock

Reach Level 28 to Unlock Iron Spider Armor: Reach Level 29 to Unlock

Reach Level 29 to Unlock Webbed Black Suit: Reach Level 31 to Unlock

Reach Level 31 to Unlock Webbed Suit: Reach Level 32 to Unlock

Reach Level 32 to Unlock Upgraded Classic Suit: Reach Level 35 to Unlock

Reach Level 35 to Unlock New Blue Suit: Reach Level 38 to Unlock

Reach Level 38 to Unlock Upgraded Suit: Reach Level 41 to Unlock

Reach Level 41 to Unlock Stealth Suit: Reach Level 46 to Unlock

Reach Level 46 to Unlock Classic Black Suit: Reach Level 50 to Unlock

Reach Level 50 to Unlock Iron Spider Suit: Reach Level 54 to Unlock

Reach Level 54 to Unlock New Red and Blue Suit: Reach Level 58 to Unlock

Reach Level 58 to Unlock Black and Gold Suit: Reach Level 60 to Unlock

Suits Unlocked by Completing Side Missions

Life Story Suit: Unlocked by completing all EMF Lab stations

Unlocked by completing all EMF Lab stations Last Hunt Suit: Unlocked by completing all Hunter Bases

Unlocked by completing all Hunter Bases Saving Lives Suit: Unlocked by completing all “The Flame: Missions

Miles’ Suits

Miles’ suits unlock the same way Peter’s do but at different times. Let us take a look at which ones unlock when.

Suits Unlock Through Story and Progressing the Game

Upgraded Suit: Unlocked during the start of the game

Unlocked during the start of the game Evolved Suit: Unlocked through Story Progress

Unlocked through Story Progress Classic Suit: Purchasable right after the suit system is unlocked

Purchasable right after the suit system is unlocked Family Business Suit: Purchasable right after the suit system is unlocked

Purchasable right after the suit system is unlocked T.R.A.C.K: Purchasable right after the suit system is unlocked

Suits Unlocked by Levelling Up

These are the same as Peter’s and you can acquire them by progressing the Spiders levels.

Brooklyn 2099 Suit: Reach Level 7 to Unlock

Reach Level 7 to Unlock Sportswear Suit: Reach Level 10 to Unlock

Reach Level 10 to Unlock Life Story Suit: Reach Level 12 to Unlock

Reach Level 12 to Unlock Miles Morales 2099 Suit: Reach Level 13 to Unlock

Reach Level 13 to Unlock Advanced Tech Suit: Reach Level 16 to Unlock

Reach Level 16 to Unlock Shadow-Spider Suit: Reach Level 18 to Unlock

Reach Level 18 to Unlock Miles Morales 2020 Suit: Reach Level 19 to Unlock

Reach Level 19 to Unlock Purple Reign Suit: Reach Level 21 to Unlock

Reach Level 21 to Unlock Bodega Cat Suit: Reach Level 24 to Unlock

Reach Level 24 to Unlock Forever Suit: Reach Level 25 to Unlock

Reach Level 25 to Unlock Homemade Suit : Reach Level 27 to Unlock

: Reach Level 27 to Unlock Into the Spider-Verse Suit: Reach Level 30 to Unlock

Reach Level 30 to Unlock Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit : Reach Level 33 to Unlock

: Reach Level 33 to Unlock The End Suit: Reach Level 34 to Unlock

Reach Level 34 to Unlock 10th Anniversary Suit : Reach Level 36 to Unlock

: Reach Level 36 to Unlock Programmable Matter Suit: Reach Level 37 to Unlock

Reach Level 37 to Unlock S.T.R.I.K.E Suit: Reach Level 39 to Unlock

Reach Level 39 to Unlock Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D Suit: Reach Level 40 to Unlock

Reach Level 40 to Unlock Great Responsibility Suit: Reach Level 42 to Unlock

Reach Level 42 to Unlock Across the Spider-Verse Suit: Reach Level 44 to Unlock

Reach Level 44 to Unlock Crimson Cowl Suit: Reach Level 48 to Unlock

Reach Level 48 to Unlock Best There Is Suit: Reach Level 52 to Unlock

Reach Level 52 to Unlock Dark Ages Suit: Reach Level 56 to Unlock

Reach Level 56 to Unlock Absolute Carnage Suit: Reach Level 60 to Unlock

Suits Unlocked by Completing Side Missions

Finally, we have the suits you can unlock for Miles by completing side missions.

King In Black Suit: Unlocked by clearing out all the Symbiote Nests

Unlocked by clearing out all the Symbiote Nests Boricua Suit: Unlocked by completing all the Brooklyn Visions Requests

Unlocked by completing all the Brooklyn Visions Requests Smoke and Mirrors Suit: Unlocked by completing all the Mysteriums

Unlocked by completing all the Mysteriums Most Dangerous Game: Unlocked by completing all the Hunter Bases

Unlocked by completing all the Hunter Bases City Sounds Suit: Unlocked by completing all Cultural Museum Missions

These are all the suits you have to unlock for both the Spiders. Make note that we have not included the Deluxe Edition ones as they do not come from the main game. Plus the trophy will be obtained once you get all of these suits anyway.