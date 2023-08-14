FIFA 23 Rui Costa Cover Star Icon SBC: How to acquire “The Maestro” in Ultimate Team?

FIFA 23 is in its last days, but Electronic Arts plans to make these last few weeks entertaining for all the fans. They recently released the Rui Costa Cover Star Icon for the Ultimate Team mode.

Electronic Arts has released several unique FUT cards since introducing the Ultimate Team mode in FIFA games. However, one of the most popular card series among fans has been the Icons. It is a unique in-game campaign that honors the incredible careers of the legends of sports.

Rui Costa is among the best midfielders to step on the soccer pitch. His creativity helped him control the midfield. So, EA Sports included him in the Icon series with several high-rated editions, including the newly-released Cover Star Icon. This new FUT card celebrates Rui Costa’s appearance on the alternate cover of FIFA 99.

About the FIFA 23 Rui Costa Cover Star Icon

EA presented three high-rated cards for Costa after including him among the Icons. They later honored him with a 91-rated FUT Birthday Icon, which was his best card until they released the 96-rated Cover Star Icon. This new Icon card has some of the most impressive stats.

Pace – 95

Shooting – 95

Passing – 96

Dribbling – 96

Defending – 55

Physicality – 91

Aside from defense, Rui Costa has 90+ stats in every category. Along with these stats, he has 5-Star Skills and 5-Star Weak Foot helps him control the midfield like he did in real life. This new in-game item is undoubtedly a great addition to creating a strong competitive squad.

The Portuguese Maestro’s new Cover Star Icon card lets him play as a Center Attacking Midfielder (CAM). But fans can convert him to attacking positions like Center Forward (CF) or Striker (ST) to tear down the opposition’s net.

How to acquire this special FUT card?

Unlike other Cover Star Icon SBC that Electronic Arts released so far, it will not be too challenging to obtain. The developers divided the SBC into six segments related to Rui Costa’s illustrious career. Fans must complete all of them while following some requirements to get the new Icon card.

Born Legend

Eleven Rare players should be part of this lineup.

The players must be of Bronze quality.

Rising Star

Eleven Rare players should be part of this lineup.

The players must be of Silver quality.

On a Loan

The players must be of Silver quality.

Rossoneri

At least one AC Milan player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 85.

The Maestro

At least one Portuguese player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 86.

League Legend

At least one Serie A player should be part of the lineup.

The team’s overall rating should be above 87.

FIFA 23 fans might spend over 170,000 FUT coins in the Transfer Market to create the fodders for completing this SBC. It is a reasonable amount to spend on this challenge. But fans can still lower the expense more by using the spare cards from their collection. If there is a shortage of coins and cards, fans can participate in FUT matches to replenish the resources.

That’s all the details that fans need to know about the new Rui Costa Cover Star Icon card. They should, however, remember to get the card before EA Sports removes the SBC. If you already have the card, click here to know about the Xabi Alonso Cover Star Icon.