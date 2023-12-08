Amidst the hype for Death Stranding 2, Hideo Kojima announces his new horror title OD

The gaming community is eagerly waiting for Hideo Kojima’s upcoming masterpiece, Death Stranding 2. Everyone hoped the game would be unveiled at The Game Awards 2023. However, amidst the hype for DS2, the Japanese game designer unveiled his other project, OD.

Hideo Kojima is a well-known name in the gaming industry, known for creating many successful series, including Death Stranding and Metal Gear Solid. He has previously worked with gaming giants like Konami and PlayStation. However, the internet broke when it was announced the genius game designer joined hands with Microsoft.

It was reported that Kojima would be working with the Xbox Game Studios to come up with a completely new game, using cloud computing technology. Finally, the 60-year-old designer unveiled his new project OD at The Game Awards 2023.

What is Hideo Kojima’s OD about?

Hideo Kojima revealed a teaser trailer for OD, which revealed the game’s cast. This upcoming survival horror would feature The Hunger Games star Hunter Schafer and the IT superstar Sophia Lillis. Moreover, American actor and comedian Jordan Peele is also part of the game. It is an interesting stream, as most of them have worked with the horror genre.

The teaser showcased a close-up of all the actors, who seemed very disturbed. However, we soon notice a reflection in Lillis’ pupil, showing that someone is approaching the 21-year-old. She begins frantically screaming, which would send shivers down anyone’s spine. A message appears on the screen soon, saying, “For all players and screamers.”

We can expect a chilling psychological horror experience from Kojima based on the teaser. There is still not much available about this upcoming horror title, even the release date. However, Kojima stated that this project was a challenge for him and that it would be groundbreaking.

The Japanese game designer also highlighted how it is a game, but it is going to offer a movie-like experience, something no one experienced before. Kojima is known to be a huge fan of movies, and he always tries to make his games a little cinematic. So, it would be interesting to see, what he got under his sleeves with this title.

This survival horror might not be coming anytime soon. But fans have nothing to worry about, as we will keep them updated with all the updates related to Kojima’s upcoming OD.