Apex Legends Season 16 ‘Revelry’ launching on Valentine’s Day: New TDM mode and class system incoming

Battle royale mainstay, Apex Legends, has reached a critical point in its life cycle. The routine of a new Legend every season has been broken. For Season 16 ‘Revelry,’ the developers will be taking a closer look at the existing Legends and meta of the game. As a result, a revised class system is being added. Additionally, the game will be getting Team Deathmatch and a bunch of accessibility changes on February 14.

Apex Legends Season 16 to skip adding a new Legend, to focus on revising classes instead

Game Director Steven Ferreira and Design Director Evan Nikolich revealed the following details in a Dev Diary installment:

Remastered Legend classes

We’ve been introducing a new Legend every season and this year we wanted to take a break from releasing a new Legend. You’ll see new Legends in the future but for now, we wanted to see how the core Legends could evolve the ways players have been using them. This season we’ll be adjusting all Legends and introducing a rework to our Class system that we’re calling “Remastered Legend Classes”.

There will be 5 Classes:

Assault

Recon

Skirmisher

Controller

Support

Each class will now have some kind of meaningful, unique perk—whether that be the way a Legend can interact with new loot bins or new ways to revive teammates.

We’ll also be introducing a few buffs and nerfs across several Legends including Lifeline, Seer, and Wraith. We’ll share full details on Legend changes when we release the patch notes closer to Revelry’s launch.

Team deathmatch, a rotating mode playlist, and a new weapon in Apex Legends

First, we want to talk about Arenas. At its core, Apex Legends is a Battle Royale and the team wants to help players master the core game mode. In its current state Arenas is not meeting our goals.

But we’re excited to announce that at the launch of Revelry, we’ll be debuting Team Deathmatch to the Apex Games. Available for the first 3 weeks of the season, TDM has been our community’s most requested mode and we’re excited to be delivering this at launch.

We’ve also heard from our players that they want a permanent modes playlist and we’re thrilled to announce that in early March we will be releasing Mixtape.

Featuring a rotation of TDM, Gun Run, and Control, we see Mixtape as a great way for players to test out a new Legend, practice their skills, and just experience that signature Apex Legends gameplay in real combat situations with little downtime between fights.

It’s been a while since we unleashed a new weapon and the wait will be over when Revelry launches with a new energy weapon: The Nemesis. We’re hoping to see this potentially unseat favorite standbys like the R-301 and Flatline.

