Redesigned Apex Legends class system detailed ahead of Season 16 launch

After nearly three years of releasing a new Legend every season, Apex Legends is changing the formula. Instead of adding to an already crowded roster, the developers have opted to refine existing systems this time around. This includes a brand new class system that sees different Legends gain new perks. From being able to spot Loot Drop contents to carrying more ammo, here’s how Apex Legends has changed character behavior.

Apex Legends remastered class system changes listed

Check out highlights from the upcoming Revelry update 👇 Or head on over to our website to read the full patch notes: https://t.co/O6TlLq0Nfo pic.twitter.com/aaZIFY0f3C — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 10, 2023

In Revelry, Legends have been reorganized on the Legends Screen according to their Class. You’ll be able to see their associated Class perk on top of that Legend’s unique abilities. These classes are:

Assault

Skirmisher

Recon

Controller

Support

Legend Class Breakdown

ASSAULT (COMBAT UTILITY & INITIATION)

Assault Legends are mobile armories, armed to the teeth and ready for battle. Their core patterns revolve around using their abilities to force opponents to make combat decisions that play to their advantage, opening them up for an assault.

Assault Legends are always prepared for a fight, able to gear up quickly from the hidden compartments of Weapon Supply Bins, and stock more ammunition than other Legends. Which gives them extra space for other items—often grenades.

Legends:

Bangalore, Ash, Fuse, Mad Maggie, Revenant

Perk:

Access the Secret Compartment of Weapon Supply Bins Contains 4 “smart loot” attachments for you or your team’s current loadout One loot slot is reserved for optics Chances for a magazine & hop ups are lower than for other gear If the secret compartment is opened while no one on your team has a weapon, a weapon will drop with 2 attachments for it Min Tier for all attachments is RARE



Carry more ammo per ammo stack Light, Heavy, and Energy ammo can stack one extra Shotgun & Sniper Ammo has a reduced extra stack



SKIRMISHER – COMBAT MOBILITY & ESCAPE Skirmishers can move in or get out of tight situations more quickly than other Legends. They are often the first into a fight or are the ones creating rotation options for their team. With this perk, Skirmishers can gain early insight into the contents of a Care Package, to ascertain its worth and make a play for it quickly if desired. Legends: Wraith, Valkyrie, Octane, Horizon, Mirage, Pathfinder Perk: Can spot incoming Care Packages to see the highest value contents in them Care Packages are revealed by looking at them for a few seconds They can be spotted in the air as they fall OR At their landing location, if within range Can also see when the item has been taken by another team (turns grey) Can ping map icons or in-world icons for team

Getting line of sight on a falling package, or rotating quickly into range of the landing area will help them snag the info early. Additionally, they can see when/what high-value weaponry has been snagged by others. RECON – ENEMY INTEL & TRACKING Recon Legends are all about scouting, and gathering enemy intel about their enemies to give their team the tactical advantage. These Modified Survey Beacons lean into their enemy-scouting role, revealing a snapshot of all enemy positions (similar to Crypto’s prior Town Takeover). With this intel, Recon players can plot rotations for their team either to avoid heavy enemy presence, or to move in to ambush an isolated squad. There is risk to this knowledge however, as enemies nearby will be alerted to the beacon’s use and will know they have been tracked. Others far outside of the large range are still revealed, but will receive no update. Legends: Bloodhound, Crypto, Seer, Vantage Perk: Can Use Modified Survey Beacons Reveal all enemy positions on the Map/Mini-Map for 30s Enemies in pulse range are alerted to beacon use



CONTROLLER – AREA SETUP & CONTROL

Controller Legends place elements on the field to trap or fortify their position. They want enemies to fight them on their turf and excel at holding strong positions in the ring. Shifting circle knowledge to these Ring Consoles, allows the Legends who care most about setup to be responsible for knowing where they want to bunker down next. Unlike Survey Beacons, which are often located higher up, these new consoles can be found on more grounded areas in plazas and courtyards across the map.

Legends:

Caustic, Wattson, Rampart, Catalyst

Perk:

Use Ring Consoles to find the next Ring Location

SUPPORT – TEAM SURVIVAL & SUPPLY

Support Legends have a more team-oriented focus. They look for opportunities to protect, recover, or resupply their allies. In the new Class System, the Support role has been expanded and allows these Legends to stock their team and keep them alive. As visible locations on the map, Blue Bins will provide key rotation options when in need of meds or Survival items. Additionally, Support Legends can now recover Ally Banners from Crafting Stations, even if the banner has expired, giving new options to get the team back into the game.

Legends:

Lifeline, Loba, Gibraltar, Newcastle

Perk:

Craft ally banners (even if expired) Current Cost = 30 Crafting Materials Banner can be recovered from the Crafter once crafting is complete A crafted Banner will contain all recoverable teammates



Access Secret Compartments on Blue Bins Compartment has increased chance for large health kits (Shield Batteries and Med Kits) Compartments has unique Survival Item logic Increased % of Heat Shields when outside the ring Increased % of Mobile Respawn Beacon if carrying a teammate banner. This logic has an internal limit (cannot be repeated) and will not trigger if already carrying the item.



Apex Legends Season 16 ‘Revelry‘ will launch on February 14, 2023, on all platforms.

