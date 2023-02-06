Latest FIFA 23 update adjusts corner kicks for better attack options
Danyal Arabi
|Published 06/02/2023
FIFA 23 has been updated on next-gen platforms, fixing a few issues with the game. While most fixes are for Ultimate Team, one adjustment to corner kicks stands out. As per the patch notes, corner kick positioning has been adjusted to help taller players place themselves better. Additionally, referee logic has also been refined among other changes. Here are all the changes.
FIFA 23 Title Update 7 patch notes (February 2023)
FIFA Ultimate Team
Addressed the following issues:
- When returning from Transfer Market Live Search Results after performing a search using search filters, those filters could have incorrectly returned to their default settings.
- This issue was previously listed on the EASF Tracker.
- Player Items sometimes displayed incorrectly on the Transfer Recommendations tile.
Gameplay
Made the following change:
- Adjusted corner kick positioning for the attacking team so that taller players are more likely to place themselves in attack-oriented positions.
Addressed the following issues:
- Improved referee logic when deciding to call for an offside when the offending player was outside of the pitch’s playing area.
- In some rare situations, a requested pass would not be performed by the ball carrier.
- In rare cases, some tackling animations did not play correctly.
- Sometimes, an Outside Of The Foot Shot animation did not occur when the shot was requested correctly.
General, Audio, and Visual
Made the following changes:
- Added the ability for players to automatically download the latest visual assets such as balls, kits, and more, without a Title Update.
- An automatic download can occur when starting the title or when entering modes.
- When a download is taking place, a message will appear on screen.
- Downloads can be manually canceled by following the on-screen button prompt, but note that some downloads may be required for online play.
- Update some kits, badges, player portraits, and tifos.
Addressed the following issues:
- Playtime Match Limit messages could not be closed when a set limit was reached.
- This issue was previously listed on the EASF Tracker.
- [PC Only] Addressed instances of an EA anti-cheat stability issue that could have prevented the title from launching in some cases.
- On some save screens, EA Social was unintentionally available.
- [PC Only] Known issue: Please note that cross-play will be unavailable until this Title Update is released to other platforms in the near future.
