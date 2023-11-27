The Best Battle Rifle Loadouts in MW3 Ranked From Worst to Best

Batte Rifles is an underrated weapon category in Modern Warfare 3. Not a lot of people use them since their inherent nature is semi-automatic and that’s where they thrive. However, these battle rifle class loadouts we are showing you will make them a force to be reckoned with no matter the range in MW3.

This piece will rank the best battle rifles in the game and also look at the best possible loadout for each of them. Without further ado, let us dive right into it.

The battle rifle meta in MW3 is drastically different from its predecessor. You won’t find a lot of people using the same weapons in multiplayer since each weapon can be turned into a laser beam. However, there is a lack of swiftness in battle rifles. You can only capitalize on their power in longer ranges.

That is why, you might think they are at the lowest in the game. However, you can take advantage of their strength and fare well against the AR users with these loadouts. Keep in mind, we are ranking them from worst to best so the SO 14 is the least adviseable to use while the BAS B should be your priority. Moreover, we are sure this list is bound to change when more patches drop in the future.

7. SO 14

The SO 14 battle rifle was brought back into MW3 from the carry forward feature in MW2 and it has not made that much of an impact on the audience. Even in the previous game, it was prevalent in the meta for maybe a season or two at best. On most occasions, it got overshadowed by the Lachmann 762 and the Cronen Squall.

This weapon still does its job in long ranges and has a respectable TTK. However, we still don’t recommend using it since there are better options out there.

Attachments

Optic: Your Choice

Your Choice Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Barrel: 22″ Boremaster Barrel

22″ Boremaster Barrel Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Schlager PEQ Box IV Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Equipping an Optic is your first priority for this weapon as you will have a hard time tracking targets without it. Any Optic depending on your level of comfort should do fine for this loadout. For the under-barrel, we recommend going with the VX Pineapple. It has a variety of stat boosts that this gun desperately needs.

It provides gun kick control and hip fire control to the weapon in addition to aim walking steadiness so you can fire while strafing. We will also equip the 22” Boremaster Barrel which boosts damage range and bullet velocity. While this weapon does not need to compete with other ones in terms of TTK since it is a losing game, it is good to have bullet velocity-boosting attachments regardless.

We will also equip the Schlager PEQ Box 1V Laser since it increases the ADS speed of the weapon so you can pull your gun up faster and shoot first no matter the range. Finish off the loadout with the Lockshot KT85 which is primarily used in SMGs. It is useful for horizontal and vertical recoil control so you can hit your shots on target, especially in range.

6. Lachmann 762

The Lachmann 762 was once the best battle rifle in MW2 during its peak but then it got taken over by the Cronen Squall and then the crown kept changing. However, in MW3 it is a useable weapon, just not the one that you would actively seek out.

That being said, there are strong suits to this weapon. You can put it in auto mode and with good recoil control attachments, make it a decent medium-range weapon. Although there are better weapons to use as you will find out soon enough.

Attachments

Optic: Your Choice

Your Choice Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel

15.9″ Lachmann Rapp Barrel Muzzle: Tempus GH50

This is a MW2 loadout that has lots of bang for its buck. The aim of this loadout is to make the gun viable in medium to long ranges by reducing its recoil and bettering the TTK of the weapon. That is why, we equip an Optic which is going to improve our targeting and tracking of the enemies.

In addition, since battle rifles have a lower ammo capacity and because we will use this weapon in automatic mode, we will use a 50 50-round drum. This attachment ensures we do not run out of ammo in the middle of a gunfight. The FTAC Ripper 56 will improve the stability of the weapon allowing for greater recoil control.

Next, we will equip the 15.9” Lachmann Rapp Barrel. This barrel increases the damage range and bullet velocity so you can kill enemies quicker over an extended range. Finish off the loadout with the Tempus GH50 to better the vertical recoil control. This will help out a lot in long-range gunfights, especially when using the automatic fire mode.

5. Cronen Squall

The Cronen Squall was the best battle rifle in MW2 and Warzone 2 for most seasons due to its damage range, recoil control, and TTK. However, even though the Lachmann 762 took over in the last few seasons, the Cronen is doing much better in MW3.

It is still not the best battle rifle in the game but it can get the job done if you have yet to unlock the meta weapons in the game. Let us look at the best loadout for this weapon.

Attachments

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

XTEN Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

The Cronen Mini Pro is one of the best Optics to use due to its simplicity. Plus, it is versatile no matter the range. Follow that up with the Edge 47 Grip. This grip can help with aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization so you can use it for automatic fire over range.

We will also equip a Rear Grip and the perfect one for the Cronen Squall is the XTEN Grip. It boosts the ADS and sprint to fire speed so you can be the first person to lift your gun up and ADS in a gunfight. The FSS OLE V Laser boosts both stability and handling so that you can be versatile in all ranges.

The final attachment we recommend using is the Sakin Tread 40. It is one of the most important attachments for this weapon since it offers horizontal and vertical recoil control. All in all, this loadout boosts the weapon’s control and speed, which you will need to be competitive against other weapons. However, you can also replace the XTEN Grip with an extended magazine if you want.

4. TAQ V

The TAQ V has always been a versatile choice no matter the meta due to its semblance to the Scar family, one of the most versatile weapon families in CoD history. That is why, it ranks so high up on this list and is even competitive enough to challenge the newest battle rifles introduced in MW3.

Although it cannot beat them in a head-on collision, the weapon can beat most of the other ones in damage. Let us see which attachments can be the most beneficial for this weapon.

Attachments

Magazine: 30 Round Magazine

30 Round Magazine Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Muzzle: Sakin Tread 40

For the first attachment, we recommend an extended magazine since we will need this weapon to function like an AR for optimal usage. Now, BRs are comparatively slower than ARs, which is why, we will need to boost this weapon’s speed stats. For that, we are going to use the FSS OLE-V Laser which will give the weapon increased mobility and some stability.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is solely present for better control over long ranges since it boosts recoil stabilization. We will also use the FSS Combat Grip. This attachment will better the recoil control of the weapon further so you can hit your shots on target. The reason we are prioritizing the control so much is because we are going to use this weapon in full auto mode always.

Now, for the final piece of the puzzle, we recommend using the Sakin Tread 40. With it boosting the horizontal and vertical recoil control, the weapon’s control will be bolstered and it will be much more accurate when firing in automatic mode over range.

3. FTAC Recon

The FTAC Recon is a good battle rifle transitioning into MW3 which was never given its dues in MW2. The weapon never received the spotlight but in MW3 it is a good pick for anyone learning to be more accurate. However, there are two big problems with this weapon, the first is its magazine capacity and the second is the control.

We will attempt to fix both of them in this loadout. We will better the magazine capacity and the weapon’s fundamentals. However, it is a good starter weapon as it unlocks early so even beginners can use it. That is why, it is so high up on this list.

Attachments

Optic: Your Choice

Your Choice Magazine: 15 Round Magazine

15 Round Magazine Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .458 High Velocity

.458 High Velocity Barrel: Bull Rider 16.5″

An Optic is going to be of benefit because we are going to need a clear reticle for better tracking. Now, due to this weapon’s inherent nature, we have to always use it in semi-automatic mode. That is why, bettering the weapon’s magazine capacity is going to be top priority when using it. A 15-round Magzine should be enough if you hit your shots on target.

The FSS OLE V Laser is a cheat code for better mobility and stability. It can be really useful for the weapon in medium ranges where you need both speed and accuracy. Now, we will also increase the weapon’s bullet velocity to ensure that we can kill enemies quickly and with fewer bullets. For that, we will use the .458 High Velocity ammunition.

Finally, we will equip the Bull Rider 16.5” Barrel. This attachment also boosts the weapon’s bullet velocity and damage range. This ensures the FTAC Recon kills with fewer bullets and optimizes the weapon so that we can face multiple enemies without reloading.

2. MTZ 762

Moving onto the cream of the crop, we have the MTZ 762, one of the best battle rifles in MW3. It is a fully automatic battle rifle that can do heavy damage to your enemies with a surprisingly high fire rate. With the right attachments, you can make this weapon a pure meta.

This loadout will seek to improve its handling, control, and fundamentals so that it is more forgiving. It is a difficult weapon to unlock, especially for beginners but once you do, it can be lethal. Let us see how.

Attachments

Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: MTZ Factory

MTZ Factory Stock: EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock

EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

The Slate Reflector is one of the cleanest Optics you can find in MW3. It will keep your aim centered and make it so that you can track targets effectively. Pair that up with the 30 Round Magazine which makes the weapon more useable and like an AR. With the ammo capacity, you can easily take on multiple enemies at the same time.

The MTZ Factory Grip provides a decent amount of gun kick control and recoil control so that the weapon stays steady over long ranges. With the EXF Close Quarters Assault Stock, you can make this weapon a laser beam since it provides the same recoil control benefits as the Rear Grip. For the final attachment, we are going to use the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor.

The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor not only lets you disappear from the minimap but also boosts damage range and bullet velocity at the expense of some recoil control. With all of these control and damage-boosting attachments, this weapon loadout is lethal in medium ranges.

1. BAS B

The best battle rifle in MW3 is undoubtedly the BAS B and it is not even a question. This weapon is versatile at any range and can do it all. With good attachments, it can have low recoil, high damage, range, and mobility. That is going to be the aim of our loadout, to boost the speed and accuracy of the weapon.

It is a simple enough weapon to unlock as well since you only need to reach Level 17 to do so. That is why, it is all around the best BR in the game. Let us take a look at the attachments.

Attachments

Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: Light 9″ Bruen Wyvern Short

Light 9″ Bruen Wyvern Short Muzzle: Bore-490

We start this loadout with the Slate Reflector Optic due to its versatility. Couple that with the 45-Round Magazine so that you can spray enemies down no matter the range. This weapon’s control ensures that you can stay on target for the majority of the time. With the FSS OLE V Laser, you can make the gun faster and more controlled.

Now, for the most important part of the loadout, we will equip the Light 9” Bruen Wyvern Short Barrel. This barrel will increase the weapon’s ADS, sprint to fire, and general sprint speed. By making the weapon lighter, we are making it faster and more easy to use. Finish the loadout with the Bore-490 Muzzle.

The Bore-490 muzzle reduces the weapon’s recoil so that you can get increased control over it.