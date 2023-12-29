The Best LMG Loadouts in MW3 Ranked

LMGs offer a niche use in the game. Those with a passive-aggressive playstyle can use their lethal power and stability. It is not suited to AR users in their base states. However, if one were to build them up for speed just like we did with our Bruen setup, they would serve the purpose of an AR with extra firepower. That is why we will look at the best LMG loadouts in MW3 to see which ones perform the best in the game.

The LMGs in the game offer a bunch of players multiple options to have lethal power on their side for long-range fights. The community has experimented with the weapons we are about to list out. They have explored stats, TTK, and the base damage to see how they are affixed against each other. However, it is a given that this list is subjective and far from the final list.

These weapons are lethal nonetheless as they provide a comfortable playstyle for long-range players who want to take fights and win. The magazine size, control, and power of these weapons compensate for their slow speed. That being said, let us take a look at 7 of the best picks we have for the current meta. The LMGs we pick apply to Warzone as well so they should be equally as effective. However, the loadout will differ.

(Note: we are ranking gun in their base form and how lethal they would be without attachments)

7. Bruen MK9

The Bruen MK9 is a traditional weapon with all the characteristics you would expect out of an LMG. It has the power, control, and stability that an LMG would have but lacks speed. That is why, people tend to prefer other LMGs over it because one has to build the loadout around speed, compromising control and power.

However, it does more than enough even when you only target speed attachments. That is why, we will build it up for speed and use it like an AR. In its base form, it’s really heavy and slow, which is why, it is in the last spot.

Attachments

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity Ammunition

5.56 High Velocity Ammunition Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

This loadout is built for speed and power. It is going to make the gun a lethal weapon in long-range without compromising its power. With the 60 Round Mag, we can speed up the weapon’s overall speed while the Underbarrel is going to help us better the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon even further.

With the Stip-40 Grip you can establish control for long range as it provides gun kick and recoil control. The 5.56 High Velocity Ammunition will help you maintain the bullet velocity and with the Colossus Suppressor you can keep the recoil under control and also be off the radar. It is the perfect objective-based loadout if you want to run around and hunt for kills.

6. Sakin MG38

This weapon is one of the most lethal even in MW3. It was a class of its own in MW2 but in this game, it has improved and is formidable enough to give competition to most ARs in terms of power. The Sakin MG38 has low recoil and a competitive time to kill in its base which is why it is better than most of the LMGs in the game.

However, with its lethal power, comes a lack of stability and control which is why it ends up lower on this list. Our loadout will attempt to fix those problems and make it a balanced weapon.

Attachments

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap

Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap Stock : Sakin Riptide Stock

: Sakin Riptide Stock Underbarrel: Sakin Side Grip

Sakin Side Grip Barrel: Bruen Silver Series Barrel

An Optic of your preference will go a long way into this loadout as it provides good tracking and locking on. It betters the visual recoil of the weapon and ensures that it can track enemies effectively in range. Follow that up with the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap. It betters the speed of the weapon and ensures that it is competitive in comparison to the other LMGs.

For the Stock, we will use the Sakin Riptide Stock. This attachment provides much-needed aiming stability. For the under barrel, we will use the Sakin Side Grip which betters the aim walking steadiness and aiming stability further. Finally, finish off the loadout with the Bruen Silver Series Barrel which betters the bullet velocity and damage range of the weapon among other things.

5. DG-58 LSW

Moving onto the better side of the LMGs, we have the DG-58 LSW which is quite similar to the DG-56 in terms of looks. The weapon has a default automatic firing mode which is better than the DG-56’s burst fire. However, there are a few drawbacks. Even though it has automatic firing capabilities, it suffers from a ton of inaccuracy problems due to its fast fire rate.

That is why, the aim is to better the recoil so it is more useable among other things. Let us see how we can do that.

Attachments

Optic : Your Preference

: Your Preference Magazine : 100 Round Drum

: 100 Round Drum Underbarrel : XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Stock : Recoil Reduction Buttplate

: Recoil Reduction Buttplate Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

An Optic always goes a long way into locking on enemies in range. We will also use the 100 Round Drum to increase the magazine size so we can keep firing. This will slow it down a little but that won’t be a problem. The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop is going to better the handling of the weapon making it more versatile. It betters the ADS and sprint to fire among other things and overall movement speed.

The Recoil Reduction Buttplate is going to better the gun kick control and recoil control making it more accurate over range and finally, the Shadowstrike Suppressor ensures that we can disappear off the minimap when we are firing the weapon.

4. TAQ Eradicator

The TAQ Eradicator has a subjective group of users in the game but it is a lethal weapon regardless. It has a unique feature in which it fires the first few bullets fast while the rest of the magazine is slower in comparison. If you manage to land the first few shots onto your enemies, it becomes a lethal weapon to have. However, it does have its cons, especially when the fire rate becomes slow.

If you are in the mood to experiment and have some fun, the TAQ Eradicator is the definite choice for an LMG without a doubt.

Attachments

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Optic: Slate Reflector

For the first attachment, we recommend reducing the overall magazine size so the speed of the weapon improves. The fast fire rate can easily take out multiple enemies if you are accurate with your shots. Plus your chances of winning will increase because it betters the ADS speed of the weapon. To get more control, we will use the FTAC Ripper 56. It provides aiming stability and control to the weapon.

The FSS OLE V Laser betters the ADS and sprint to fire further while the Shadowstrike Suppressor ensures that we are undetectable by radar and stay off the minimap when firing. Finally, a Slate Reflector Optic should provide efficient tracking over range. In combination, all of these attachments ensure control, speed, and efficiency when facing enemies.

3. RAAL MG

The RAAL MG has always been lethal. It was meta in MW2 and has maintained its reputation and power in MW3. The heavy weapon does not struggle against lighter ones because it outguns them. With proper control, it can easily outgun any weapon in any range.

While it still struggles against the weapons we are going to list in the Top 2 of this list, it is not a bad choice against most of the enemies you face in combat. The accuracy and damage alone make this weapon a lethal choice in the game even without any attachments.

Attachments

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: FSS Riot Stock

FSS Riot Stock Underbarrel: Demo Narrow Grip

Demo Narrow Grip Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

An Optic is a staple attachment for this weapon. Along with that, we are going to use the FSS OLE V Laser which will better the speed and handling of the weapon. Follow that up with the FSS Riot Stock. It is going to provide the same buffs as the Laser which is going to make the weapon smoother when ADSing. We are going to need the excess when we equip the muzzle.

For the underbarrel. we are going with the Demo Narrow Grip. It is going to better the recoil of the weapon so you can track and hit shots on target. Finally, the FTAC Reaper is going to provide some bullet velocity and damage range which will make this weapon lethal in most long-range gunfights.

It is the perfect LMG loadout to use with a boost in power, speed, and control.

2. Holger 26

The Holger 26 is a balanced weapon with tons of power behind it. To make it more balanced, we are going to need attachments that make it more stable to use in long-range gunfights. With attachments that boost its stability, we can easily hold objectives and angles and shred down enemies. The damage of this weapon is lethal and the speed is better than most LMGs.

With an all-around boost in its performance, this weapon can become a top 10 in the game.

Attachments

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Stock: RB Crotalus Assault Stock

RB Crotalus Assault Stock Muzzle : HMRES Mod Suppressor

: HMRES Mod Suppressor Rear Grip : Intruder Grip

: Intruder Grip Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

For the first attachment, we recommend going with an Optic of your choice. Most players use a Slate Reflector for this particular weapon. The RB Crotalus Assault Stock is a great way for you to better the gun kick control and overall recoil of the weapon. We are also going to use the HMRES Mod Suppressor. This is going to give the weapon a boost in bullet velocity and damage range aside from hiding you on the minimap.

Next, we have the Intruder Grip which increases the ADS speed and aim walking speed. This can help in close and medium ranges. For the final attachment, we recommend the Chewk Angled Grip. For the final attachment, we are going to use the Chewk Angled Grip. This attachment is going to reduce the horizontal recoil and better the gun kick control further.

1. Pulemyot 762

This has been the best LMG in the game ever since the beta days and it has not fallen off since then. The Pulemyot is lethal in every department and it is not even close. It is stable, accurate, has enough damage and range to compete against any weapon in the game and emerge victorious. If you have never been an LMG player, use this weapon and it will change your perception.

It does not feel like an LMG at all and with the Bullpup Conversion Kit, you can turn it into an AR which speaks volumes to the versatility of the weapon.

Attachments

Magazine : 75 Round Belt

: 75 Round Belt Optic : Your Preference

: Your Preference Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Grip: Ivanov ST-70 Grip

Ivanov ST-70 Grip Stock: Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock

We are going to better the weapon’s speed by equipping the 75-Round Belt. This will help with ADS and other movement speeds. Plus, 75 is more than enough if you land shots on target. Follow that up with an Optic that you are comfortable with. Then, we are going to use the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor to better the recoil control and bullet velocity of the weapon.

The Ivanov ST-70 Grip is going to help with the accuracy of the weapon so that you hit your shots on target no matter the range. The Ivanov HSS Ergonomic Stock is the final attachment and it will better the gun kick control and firing aiming stability. This will help you when you’re engaging enemies in longer ranges.