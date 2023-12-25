Modern Warfare 3 has many weapons that can give you endless fun and help you dominate the lobbies simultaneously. The SVA 545 is one of those weapons as it provides a decent challenge to use but when taken advantage of properly, it can easily give the meta weapons a run for their money. We are going to look at the best SVA 545 loadout in MW3.

Advertisement

It is one of the best ARs to use and is a recommendation for most Black Ops II players since it has features similar to the AN-94 with the hyperburst feature. That makes it one of the most lethal weapons in the game.

Contents

The Best SVA 545 Loadout in MW3

How to Unlock the SVA 545

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best SVA 545 Loadout in MW3

Advertisement

The first two shots of the SVA 545 have a hyperburst feature which is faster than the rest of the clip. If you can learn how to take advantage of the hyperburst feature and use it to tap fire then it would melt enemies. Besides that, it is one of the best weapons to use if you want to rack up kills in quick succession.

However, if you manage to master the hyperburst feature, you can easily get feeds without even trying. The weapon is strong but our loadout will be focused on improving the weapon’s fundamentals and ensuring that it can survive a wave of enemies without much effort. It rewards players with good tracking and first-bullet accuracy. If you can get the first two shots on target, it will be easier to take down enemies.

How to Unlock the SVA 545

The SVA 545 is a default weapon so you will have it right from the start. The only concern you have with this weapon is to level it up to unlock attachments for the weapon. Once you do, let us take a look at the attachments you will require.

Attachment Breakdown

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

5.45 High Grain Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Stock: Markeev R11 Stock

This is one of the most simple builds ever for a high-functioning AR. It is focused on providing a little bit of everything for the SVA 545 so that it can dominate in most ranges. That is why, we start with an Optic of your preference. This will ensure optimal tracking and give you the freedom to take long gunfights due to clear reticles.

Putting an extended magazine is a good decision because reloading after every kill might be deadly. In addition, the gun has a comparatively high fire rate than most other ARs. That is going to make you run out of ammo quite frequently without even trying. Follow that up with a 5,45 High Grain ammunition. This is going to increase the bullet velocity and range so that you can kill faster and over long ranges.

Advertisement

To disappear from the mini-map, you are going to use the HMRES Mod Suppressor. In addition to stealth, it also offers some bullet velocity. Finish off the loadout with a Markeev R11 Stock. This stock provides a little bit of everything as it will boost gun kick control, movement speed, sprint speed, and firing aiming stability.

With all of these attachments, the weapon is controllable, fundamentally strong, and has a higher bullet damage than other ARs.

Secondary

For the secondary weapon, we recommend using either an SMG or a powerful pistol like the Renetti or the TYR. However, for this particular build, we recommend that you use the TYR because of its bullet damage. It takes a good loadout for the weapon to stand out and deliver. That is why, we are going to make a customized loadout for it. Check it out below.

Trigger Action: Ullr’s Fury

Ullr’s Fury Ammunition: 12.7x55mm High Grain Rounds

12.7x55mm High Grain Rounds Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Stock: Ivanov Support Brace

Ivanov Support Brace Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel

This loadout is meant for power alone as it will increase the lethal bullet damage of the weapon. Once you can figure out how the weapon works, you can easily get kill feeds with it. Not to mention, you can always switch to your secondary if you run out of ammo for the SVA 545. Now, let us take a look at the perks of this weapon.

Perks and Equipment

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Covert Sneakers

Covert Sneakers Gear: Ghost T/V Camo

Ghost T/V Camo Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Equipment: Munitions Box

We start the class setup with the Infantry Vest since it will better the Tac Sprint Duration. It will also reduce the cooldown for the Tac Sprint allowing us to use it more often. The Commando Gloves will let us reload while sprinting which can be important if you are in the enemy territory. For the Boots, we recommend the Covert Sneakers so you can run around without enemies hearing your footsteps.

For the Gear, we recommend using the Ghost T/V Camo since it will keep you off the radar when there is a UAV active. This can keep your kill streak going. For the lethal, we recommend using the Frag Grenade due to its versatility and the Stun Grenade for its lethal effect on enemies. You can also use the Stim if you want to be more aggressive.

Lastly, for the Field Equipment, we recommend going with the Munitions Box since it is going to replenish your ammo so you can keep your kill streak going in the heat of battle.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is the most lethal if you want to have a medium-range weapon that can tear through enemies. The TYR complements the SVA 545 nicely since the individual bullet damage for each weapon is top-tier. The perk setup itself is designed for maximum efficiency and survivability. Aside from that, this loadout also promotes aggressiveness with the Infantry Vest and Commando Gloves.

If you want the best out of the SVA 545 then we recommend using this loadout and then pairing it up with an SMG. You can also use the same attachments for Zombies and Warzone if they work in Multiplayer.