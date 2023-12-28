LMGs have a very selective meta in the game. These heavy weapons are best suited to folks who can hunker down and get kills. If you have a passive playing style that emphasizes holding angles and taking kills over long ranges then an LMG is the right weapon for you. Likewise, we have the Bruen Mk9 which is undoubtedly the best LMG in the game among the others. That is why, this article is going to take a look at the best loadout for the Bruen Mk9 in MW3.

Contents

The Best Bruen Mk9 Loadout in MW3

How to Unlock the Bruen Mk9

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

Modern Warfare 3 gives you more than 100 weapons to choose from. Why should you choose an LMG? Well, there are many pros in choosing an LMG including a large magazine size, higher damage compared to other automatic weapons, and stability. However, it has its cons as well. As a matter of fact, the slow speed of the weapon can prove to be fatal if an SMG or shotgun user gets up close and personal.

Nevertheless, using the Bruen Mk9 will result in fewer reloads and more kills. This kind of weapon is perfect for objective-based game modes because you can hold the objective down without worrying about reloading. The loadout we are going to make for this weapon will be simple and balanced. We will attempt to add stability and speed so that it can have an AR’s speed while retaining the damage.

How to Unlock the Bruen Mk9

Unlocking this weapon is quite simple. All you have to do is reach Player Level 31 and the Bruen Mk9 will automatically be available in your inventory. If you are a beginner and want to unlock it quickly, you can always drop in the Zombies mode, pick up the weapon, and exfil with it to unlock it.

Attachment Breakdown

Now that we know how to unlock it, let us see what attachments you will need to make it the ideal weapon to use in medium to long ranges.

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

DR-6 Handstop Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Optic : Your Preference

: Your Preference Muzzle: Colossus Suppressor

Firstly, we are going to greatly boost the weapon’s overall movement speed, ADS speed, and more with the 60 Round Magazine. It will take off the extra reserve ammo but it will be useful to get increased speed because of this attachment. Next, we are going to use the DR-6 Handstop. This attachment will increase the speed of the weapon further. It will boost ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, aim walking, and movement speed.

The Stip-40 Grip is going to help with recoil and gun kick control so that you can keep your gun on target after ADSing. We will also equip an Optic. You can use any Optic of your choice so that it betters the visual recoil. It also helps with tracking the enemies over range. You can also replace this attachment with a 5.56 High Grain Ammunition if you are comfortable with the iron sights of this weapon.

Finish off the loadout with the Colossus Suppressor which is going to keep you off the radar when firing but also keep the recoil under control. With all of these attachments, the weapon becomes faster and more stable.

Secondary

The secondary weapon we are going to choose to complement te Bruen is the TYR pistol. You can also use the Renetti with the Akimbo Rear Grip if you want a more close-range weapon. However, the TYR has good damage and can easily kill enemies in a couple of shots if they are weak enough, making it the perfect close-range weapon. Let us take a look at the right attachments to use for this weapon.

Trigger Action: Ullr’s Fury

Ullr’s Fury Ammunition: 12.7x55mm High Grain Rounds

12.7x55mm High Grain Rounds Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Stock: Ivanov Support Brace

Ivanov Support Brace Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel

This loadout has everything you would want out of a handgun. It betters the weapon’s damage and speed so that every shot you land is lethal. The Trigger Action increases the fire rate while High Grain ammo and the Barrel boosts bullet velocity. The stock betters the control and the Optic is going to help track enemies better.

Perks and Equipment

A good loadout with lethal weapons needs a good survivability-based perk setup. Let us take a look at the best possible options you have.

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Gloves: Commando Gloves

Commando Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: EOD Padding

EOD Padding Lethal: Frag Grenade

Frag Grenade Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Equipment: A.C.S

The Infantry Vest is going to better the cooldown of the Tac Sprint and increase the duration of the same. This is going to help you be faster on your feet, especially with the Bruen Mk9. The Commando Gloves allow you to reload while sprinting. It has excellent compatibility with the Infantry Vest. Now, the Lightweight Boots are going to better your movement speed even further.

Now, the EOD Padding ensures that you do not get blown up by explosives. Fire will also do reduced damage. The Frag Grenade is a staple grenade you cannot go wrong with while the Stun Grenade serves its purpose, especially in objective game modes.

Speaking of, for the Field Equipment, we are going to use the A.C.S. so that it can help us capture the objective. If not, it temporarily hacks nearby equipment.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout brings out the best in the Bruen Mk9 and makes it as fast as an AR with the lethal damage of an LMG. With all the perks and attachments contributing to the speed of the weapon, it can easily overpower most ARs and other LMGs. In addition, the survivability offered by the perks will help with any objective-based game modes you will participate in.

The Bruen Mk9 becomes a complete package with this loadout. You can change the secondary to an SMG or shotgun if you want more out of the loadout.