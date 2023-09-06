The Chimera is a hybrid between an SMG and an Assault Rifle. This makes it a perfect Sniper Support or a standalone weapon. This Chimera Loadout is the best in Warzone 2 which will provide you with unprecedented versatility.

Advertisement

There is a clear role of both SMGs and ARs in Warzone 2. However, the line blurs when we talk about a weapon like the Chimera. The Chimera is one of the best weapons in the game currently due to its versatility in close to medium-range gunfights. That being said, it is not perfect and definitely not on top of the food chain.

However, it fit the role of Sniper Support and can fulfill it really well. That is why, we are going to be taking a look at the best Chimera Loadout in Warzone 2 to create a Sniper Support loadout that is unrivaled. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Chimera Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

How to Unlock the Chimera

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best Chimera Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5 Reloaded

The Chimera’s build is unique which allows it to be a hybrid between an SMG and an Assault Rifle. With that ability, you can easily combat close to medium range without any hassle. This ability makes it really versatile and a great weapon to have.

SMGs can have their limits in terms of range and damage while ARs can be slow. The Chimera essentially solves both of these problems to create the perfect hybrid. However, it is still underused due to stronger options like the RPK or the BAS-P. That is why, we will break down the best attachments for this weapon. But first, let us take a look at how you can unlock it.

How to Unlock the Chimera

You can unlock this weapon by purchasing it from a Store Bundle or getting 2 kills with an AR in 15 different matches. Now, keep in mind, this can be either multiplayer or Warzone depending on what you have; although, multiplayer is much easier as you can easily get done in half an hour.

You can also try the DMZ mode. Drop in DMZ, find the Chimera Assault Rifle, and then exfil it to obtain it in Gunsmith. Exfilling it in DMZ will permanently unlock the weapon after which you are free to start grinding for the attachments.

Advertisement

Attachment Breakdown

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

To make the weapon a perfect hybrid, we will need an extended magazine. An extended mag lets you take on multiple enemies at once without reloading. It can also help when you are firing at longer ranges because it takes more shots to kill up far. Thus, the chances of you finishing off an enemy are better with an extended mag.

Follow that up with an Optic of your choice. Most players will go with an SZ Recharge, Slimline Pro, or a Cronen Mini, but you can choose whichever Optic you are comfortable in using. However, short-range Optics reduce the visual recoil and allow clear tracking. This can help tremendously in dark areas.

We will also equip the VLK LZR 7MW Laser for its boost in mobility. The laser provides increased ADS and sprint-to-fire speed along with some aiming stability which will help in medium ranges. Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel to completely stabilize the weapon.

The FTAC Ripper 56 helps with recoil stabilization, hip-fire accuracy, and aiming idle stability. It is a must-have in any AR build. Finish off the loadout with the 6.5′ EXF Vorpal Barrel. This barrel increases the ADS speed further along with some movement speed and damage range; making it perfect for the Chimera.

Secondary

The Chimera is the perfect Sniper Support weapon which is why we recommend equipping a Sniper that is lethal and can kill in one or two shots. For that, we recommend you go with the Signal 50 or the MCPR-300 depending on your style of Sniping. If you like old-school bolt Sniper Rifles then go with the MCPR-300 but if you like the new Semi-Auto trend, then use the Signal 50.

Both are equally good options and can help you out a lot in longer ranges. For the Signal 50, we recommend attachments that stabilize recoil and increase bullet velocity while for the MCPR-300, ensure that you use attachments that can one-shot enemies.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

A simple perk loadout is always the best for survivability. Therefore, we start off with Overkill as it will let us equip a Sniper of our choice. Follow that up with Double Time because it doubles the tactical sprint duration allowing you to be quicker on your feet and take on SMG players. It also increases the crouch movement speed.

Fast Hands is essential for a Sniper Support loadout because you never know when you will run into close-range gunfights. For that reason, this perk is essential as it gives us increased reload speed, weapon switch speed, and equipment use speed.

For the Ultimate perk, we recommend Ghost. It will let you disappear off the mini-map since UAVs and portable radars won’t be able to detect you. For the Lethal, we recommend the Drill Charge since it can flush enemies out of corners.

For the tactical, it is a good idea to use the Smoke Grenade to cover your tracks. It can also be a portable cover when you are reviving your teammates.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is perfect for the Chimera since we are not losing the AR capabilities and keeping the speed of the SMG. The perks and attachments combine well with each other to make this weapon the fastest AR in the game which can easily combat SMGs. The Barrel, Underbarrel, and Laser are the most crucial attachments for this loadout and they will help you outshine all the other weapons in combat.

If you liked this Chimera loadout, then perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 loadouts and guides.