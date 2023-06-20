The Best MCPR-300 Class Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

The MCPR-300 is the best Sniper Rifle in the game’s current meta. It has the potential to one-shot enemies from any range, given the attachments are right. This class loadout will examine the best extensions for the MCPR-300 in Warzone 2.0.

Sniper rifles are currently not as used in Season 4 due to the overreliance on Assault Rifles and SMGs. However, they can be lethal if used right. Putting some bullet velocity attachments in bolt-action Snipers can be a good move if you are considering long-range engagements.

The MCPR-300 is the perfect candidate for these bullet velocity attachments due to its severe damage compared to other Sniper rifles. That is why embedding it with value attachments should be the goal to make it a force to be reckoned with in the game. We will use FaZe Booya‘s loadout as a reference for this.

DUE TO ITS HIGH DAMAGE AND RANGE, the MCPR-300 is undoubtedly the S-Tier Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2.0. That is why professional players and content creators prefer to play with the weapon and experiment to make it an even better gun.

However, to ensure we do not get caught off-guard in shorter ranges, we will also equip a Secondary Primary to help us fend off enemies in short to medium ranges. Look at how to unlock the weapon and dive into the attachments.

How to Unlock the MCPR-300

Fortunately, the best Sniper Rifle in the game is also the default, so you do not need to do anything to unlock this weapon. It will be unlocked as soon as you get into the game. But we recommend working with the gun and learning how it functions over time to get used to its handling.

You must max it out to obtain all the necessary attachments we will equip in this class loadout. Check them out below.

Attachments

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 22” OMX-456

22” OMX-456 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

The first attachment we will go with is the Nilsound 90 Muzzle. It offers everything we need to increase the bullet velocity of the weapon. In addition to that, we also get sound suppression and a substantial increase in damage range and recoil smoothness.

The 22” OMX-456 also increases bullet velocity and damage range like the Muzzle, but it also provides hip fire accuracy and recoil control as a bonus. Combine these two attachments with the FSS OLE-V Laser to increase the mobility and handling of the weapon.

The laser provides stat boosts for the ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds while also boosting aiming stability. The following attachment is the.300 Mag Explosive can help you one-shot an entire armor-plated enemy in one go. This attachment also decreases bullet velocity, but we have the Muzzle and the barrel, which can bring it back up to the needed levels.

The last attachment is the Forge Tac Delta 4 Optic which gives you a clear visual of your targets over longer ranges. You can also substitute this attachment with any other Magazine if you like since the default scope of the Sniper is still usable. We recommend going with the 5-Round Mag if you are going to that.

Secondary Weapon

Before we discuss the perks and equipment, we recommend running a Secondary Primary for this weapon loadout so you can battle over close to medium ranges. The perfect candidate for that would be a Cronen Squall or a Lachmann Sub. In this case, we will look at the Lachmann Sub. The attachments are below.

Lachmann Sub Attachments

Stock: Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock

Meer Recoil-56 Factory Stock Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip

Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Laser: VLK LZR 7MW Laser

VLK LZR 7MW Laser Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

This setup is meant to make the Lachmann Sub strong and versatile over close to medium ranges. It has attachments that can control recoil, increase bullet velocity and offer mobility and handling stat boosts. You will need some perks and equipment to make this loadout even better. Let us take a look at them.

Perks and Equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

The first Base Perk is a given because we need the Lachmann Sub to shine. Essentially, running the Overkill perk in any Sniper-related class loadout is essential. Having an SMG or an AR is infinitely better than having Pistols or Melee weapons.

Double time will help us run around the map faster, and the additional crouch movement speed is not something to shy away from either. Spotter will help you notice enemy killstreaks, field upgrades, and explosives so you do not die by anything cheesy.

The ultimate perk will be Ghost, allowing you to stay off the enemy radar. Paired with the silencer on your Sniper Rifle, it will be a great combination to confuse enemies even more about where you are shooting from.

Since you are a Sniper, you must stay in one spot or area most of the time. That is why it is a good idea to cover your flanks. You will need a Proximity Mine that can help you watch sides and kill enemies unaware of your mines. A Smoke Grenade is the best tool if you are caught off-guard by enemies and want to reposition quickly.

It is also an excellent tool to have some cover when trying to revive your teammates.

Alternative Weapons to Use

The MCPR-300 is the best Sniper in the game and the easiest to unlock. However, if you are still looking for a replacement, we suggest going with the Victus XMR or the FJX Imperium since they come in at a close second.

Those are all the things you need to know about this detailed MCPR-300 Sniper Setup in Warzone 2.0. If you liked this loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our others? Click here to check them out.