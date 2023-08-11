The Best Signal 50 Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 5

Signal 50 is the newest Sniper sensation in the game. This Warzone 2.0 Season 5 Signal 50 loadout guide will look at the best attachments you can use for the weapon to take advantage of its power.

Earlier this June, one-shot Sniper Rifles were banned in Ranked Play. That ban opened a door to the Signal 50 meta and since the newest Season 5 patches, people have made this Sniper their go-to semi-auto weapon. The fire rate and damage are optimum, which makes it a very enticing choice for any game mode.

This guide will look at what the best attachments for the Signal 50 are and what you can use as secondary options for close range. In addition, we will also discuss perks and equipment to see which ones fit the weapon best and increase the survivability of the class loadout in the game. Let us get into it.

The Signal 50, currently has a pick rate of 8.7% in Warzone 2.0 matches. This makes it a must-have weapon in your primary slot. Building a class around Signal 50 is simple. We need to prioritize bullet velocity because we should not need more than 3 body shots to kill anyone no matter the range.

In addition, we need to ensure that the gun doesn’t have much kickback while its draw speed is optimum. Conclusively, we need a weapon that shoots deadly and is faster than other Sniper rifles. But before building up the weapon, we will need to unlock it. Let us see how you can do so.

How to Unlock the Signal 50

To unlock the Signal 50 you will need to grind to player level 44, once you reach there, the weapon will unlock automatically. However, that can take a while for beginners so there is another method in which we will utilize the DMZ mode.

When you deploy onto DMZ, search for a Signal 50 and successfully exfil with it, when you do, you will unlock it in Battle Royale play. However, you will still need to level it up to unlock the attachments it offers. Let us look at which ones you have to use to make it a meta weapon.

Attachments Breakdown

Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

SA Finesse Grip Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Optic: Schlager Night View

Schlager Night View Barrel: 29” TV Kilo-50

29” TV Kilo-50 Muzzle: Bruen L-40 Kobra

We start off with the SA Finesse Grip to increase the ADS and sprint to the fire speed of the weapon. We mentioned earlier that we need to draw our gun up faster than other Snipers and this attachment will help us do so. The quicker you pull your gun up, the faster you can aim and get a kill.

Follow that up with the .50 Cal High Velocity ammunition which purely increases bullet velocity. This attachment will help us get those crispy one-shot headshots over certain ranges and ensure that the weapon does not take more than 3 shots to kill.

The Schlager Night View is one Optic we highly recommend using on this weapon due to its versatility. Not only it provides a night view Optic which makes enemies visible over longer ranges, but it also has a 6.0x magnification capability. In addition, it increases the aim walking movement speed and ADS speed further.

For the Barrel, everyone is rocking the 29” TV Kilo-50. This barrel provides a much-needed increase in bullet velocity and damage range. In addition, it also offers recoil control and hip-fire accuracy. Finish the loadout off with the Bruen L-40 Kobra muzzle.

The Bruen L-40 Kobra gives the Signal 50 a suppressed sound which helps to stay off the radar. It also offers bullet velocity and increased damage range along with some recoil smoothness which helps kill enemies in longer ranges. This muzzle combines well with the Barrel, increasing bullet velocity exponentially.

Secondary

It is crucial that you have a weapon for close ranges to rock since the Signal 50 will do the majority of the work in longer ranges. In terms of the current meta, we recommend going with an SMG, preferably the ISO 45, the Vel-46, or the Lachmann Sub. FaZe Booya uses a Lachmann Sub but we will go with the ISO 45 in this particular instance due to its 14.0% pick rate.

ISO 45 Attachments

Muzzle : Lacerta Compensator

: Lacerta Compensator Barrel: 7” EX Raptor-V-2

7” EX Raptor-V-2 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Demo Fade Tac

Demo Fade Tac Magazine: 45-Round Drum

This loadout is aimed at increasing the speed of the weapon along with its versatility in closer ranges. The magazine and Optic will provide better ammo management and peripherals respectively while the Lacerta Compensator is for recoil reduction.

The Demo Fade Tac is for aim walking and sprint speed while the Barrel is going to increase the control and power of the weapon further, making it a perfect close-range weapon.

Perks and Equipment

Moving over to perks and equipment, we will go with a simple setup that increases our survivability to the max. Let us look at the perk setup below.

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

This is the ideal perk setup you should use while running a Sniper or AR loadout. Double Time increases our crouch movement speed by 30% while also effectively doubling the sprint duration. Overkill lets you carry the ISO 45 SMG as a secondary.

Fast Hands will increase the weapon switching speed in case you are caught off guard in closer ranges. In addition, it also increases the reload speed and equipment using speed so you can use grenades faster. Finish it off with High Alert because it is crucial in the last stages of the game where the circle is getting closer and the enemies are everywhere.

It pulses your vision with a yellow hue every time someone has their eye trained on you. For the lethal, we recommend going with a reliable Semtex. You can also replace it with C4 if you want. A Smoke Grenade is the best tactical choice you can make because there are multiple uses for it besides getting away.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout covers every aspect of Warzone 2.0; from survivability to long and short-range combat. The Signal 50 will net you long-range kills in 2 to 3 shots while the ISO 45 is more than a reliable weapon at close range. The perk setup will help you get across the line and in gunfights while the equipment is ideal for fast-paced gameplay.

