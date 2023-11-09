Everything You Need to Know About GTA 6 Before its Launch

The inevitable release of GTA 6 has been widely talked about on the internet and the leaks have gained quite a lot of attention lately. With almost a decade passing after the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, fans had been beseeching for a sequel. Now, we are happy to report that all these prayers were heard and Rockstar Games finally announced the reveal date for the first trailer of their upcoming project.

However, leaks on GTA 6 have surfaced way before the reveal and a lot has been uncovered regarding the open-world game. For instance, the franchise will be heading back to Miami, which has been represented as Vice City. Marking its 25th anniversary, the imaginary metropolis has been a top seller for Rockstar, and returning to it makes a lot of sense.

The latest title will feature two protagonists of different genders and likely have a Bonnie & Clyde story. The previous game had three playable characters in the story, however, that has been reduced for additional details on each character. As known from various leaks, these characters have their distinct traits and fondness for things.

As for the names, the male character is named Jason and the female protagonist is Lucia. Since most leaks are surrounded Lucia, a lot more is known about her. It is said that Lucia has Latina roots, and is likely to hail from the Cuban neighborhood in Vice City.

Knowing the first trailer for GTA 6 will be released in December 2023, it is expected to ship globally in 2025. Rockstar Games has a pattern of releasing their games two years after the unveiling, and the same might be followed for this as well.

All exciting new features in GTA 6

There are several new things exciting about GTA 6, like dynamic relationships, hair growth, evolving maps, and more. Most of these things have been leaked in the past and we have compiled them together for ease of access.



Dynamic relationship system that affects narrative

GTA 6 will be feature-packed at launch and include a lot of detailing like Red Dead Redemption 2. The first and foremost is the dynamic relationship system that works between Lucia and Jason. Since the title only has two main characters, their relationship will change during gameplay.

This system dictates the entire narrative of the game, unlocking new dialogues and actions that affect the story. This feature will be like RPGs and give players more freedom with the narrative. Moreover, their relationship status is dictated by a meter, which will likely function like RDR2’s karma system.

As mentioned before, the story of Jason and Lucia will be like Bonnie and Clyde, making them both influential to the narrative. So if an interaction between them goes wrong, there’s a high chance that the relationship meter will be impacted negatively. Just like in RDR2, bad karma leads to negative interactions with NPCs and in this case, it will be between the protagonists.

Dynamic hair growth system like RDR2

The dynamic hair growth system was first introduced with Red Dead Redemption 2 and fans loved that detail. To go a step further, Rockstar Games might be doing the same with their upcoming crime-thriller franchise. Since GTA 6 will use the same engine for development, this is highly possible.

What makes this feature exciting is players can try out different hairstyles, depending on length. Subsequently, the more time a player stays in the game, their hair will keep growing dynamically until one opts for a style change. Knowing the developers did the same thing in the past, it feature is highly likely to be included in GTA 6.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games has introduced such dynamic changes in the past and they were quite apparent with GTA San Andreas. Players could eat to grow fat, exercise to grow stronger, and even change various other stats that affected the character. This adds more immersion to the game and is seen as a fun feature among fans.

Evolving maps which were prescribed with Project Americas

When GTA 6 was initially planned, it was called Project Americas, and Rockstar wanted to build a massive open world. It was said that the game would feature northern and southern American locations like Miami, Rio de Janeiro, and more.

Rumors suggested that the next title will feature an evolving map which would be increased with every update. Knowing Rockstar’s past with Grand Theft Auto 5, the long-term plan doesn’t sound so bad and is highly possible. The developers kept on supporting the game over the years and provided fresh content for the online player base.

However, doing this also means that the game size would increase over time. Looking back to earlier leaks, it is said that the game will take up 750 GB, which might be possible in the far future. Moreover, titles like Call of Duty Modern Warfare take up almost 250 GB in the current generation and thus this might be possible.

The map will also be highly detailed with more accessible buildings as compared to the previous game. Looking back, Vice City used to be a small world compared to current-generation games. However, for games in the past, GTA Vice-City was certainly a leap for open-world games and featured a variety of locations to explore. Furthermore, Rockstar pushed their limits with San Andreas as well, when it came to world-building and details.

Possible release date for GTA 6 release

GTA 6 has been highly anticipated for a long time, and players have wondered about its release since Grand Theft Auto 5. After almost a decade, Rockstar finally broke their silence on November 8, 2023, and shared the news on their next title. It has been revealed that the first trailer for the game will be showcased in early December 2023.

Knowing The Games Awards (TGA) is scheduled for December 7, 2023, there’s a high likelihood it would be showcased there. Moreover, the event is known for showcasing various new games, while awarding the best titles from each year.

However, even though the trailer is scheduled for December, the main game will come much later. Judging from Rockstar’s previous patterns, this delay is usually between one to two years. This pattern has been followed for their most recent titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Hence, it could be expected that GTA 6 will release in late 2025. It would likely be released on consoles first, and the PC release of the same could happen two years after the initial release on consoles.