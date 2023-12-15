The XRK Stalker is a strong Sniper Rifle in Warzone 3. It is a one-shot weapon in MW3 but does not one-shot enemies in Warzone. However, it is still a viable and fun Sniper Rifle to use that can easily two-shot enemies should you build a loadout that is effective enough. This is the objective of this piece as we fully explore the capabilities of this weapon in the game.

The Best XRK Stalker Loadout in Warzone 3

The XRK Stalker is the newest addition to Warzone 3 and is a fun weapon to use. It does not have the one-shot potential that the KATT-AMR or the FJX Imperium has but it can do heavy damage regardless. MW3 is a different story, however, as it can easily take out enemies in a single shot, making it a great quick-scoping Sniper Rifle.

When comparing the KATT and the XRK Stalker, the former has better damage but the latter is faster and better in terms of recoil control. So it is a pick-your-poison situation, if you prefer better mobility and quick scoping, go with the XRK, and if you prefer to stay in one spot while Sniping, go with the KATT. However, this piece is about the XRK so let us see how you can unlock the weapon in the game.

How to Unlock the XRK Stalker

By advancing through the newest Battle Pass in Season 1, you can unlock both the XRK Stalker and the RAM 7. To unlock the XRK Stalker from the Battle Pass, you will need to complete Sector A4 from it. It is a free tier, which is why, all players regardless of who has purchased the Battle Pass or not can access it.

Attachment Breakdown

Now that we know how to unlock the weapon, let us take a look at the best class loadout you can make for the weapon for Warzone.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Barrel: Fission 60

Fission 60 Bolt: XRK Stalker Light Bolt

XRK Stalker Light Bolt Ammunition: .50 Cal Explosive

.50 Cal Explosive Muzzle: XRK Nightfall Suppressor

We start off the loadout with the FSS OLE V Laser. This attachment will better the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon so that you can be quick on your feet in case you want to quickly snap onto a target. Follow that up with the Fission 60 Barrel. This barrel betters the bullet velocity and damage range so that you can increase the likeliness of doing maximum damage.

The XRK Stalker Light Bolt betters the rechambering speed so you can quickly get another shot off to finish the enemy off. For the ammunition, we recommend using the .50 Cal Explosive rounds which are going to easily one-shot enemies with 2 or less than 2 armor plates. However, it won’t one-shot enemies with 3 plates.

Finish off the loadout with the XRK Nightfall Suppressor. This will help you stay hidden from enemies in the mini-map but it also boosts damage range and control.

Perks and Equipment

We recommend running a perk setup that betters the survivability and lets you hit your shots on target. Let us see how you can do it.

Perk 1: Focus

Focus Perk 2: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal Equipment: Your Preference

Your Preference Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

For the first perk, we recommend using Focus since it lets you hold your breath as long as possible. This can allow for more accurate shots when ADSing with the Sniper Rifle. For the Second perk, we will use E.O.D. With it, you will take reduced damage from explosives. This is important since enemies will try to hurl equipment at you while you take shots at them.

For the third perk, we recommend using Tempered since you can save an armor plate by going full armor with two plates instead of three. For the final perk, High Alert is the only logical option to better the survivability since it will pulse your vision whenever you are in an enemy’s LOS. You can use the pulse to scramble to cover quickly.

You can use whatever you please for your lethal equipment. We recommend either the Throwing Knife or a Semtex to keep it simple while the Smoke Grenade will be quite useful for repositioning purposes.

Secondary

For the Secondary, we recommend using the Renetti pistol since it can easily turn into an SMG and does not consume a Perk slot needed to equip Overkill. Renetti is one of the most versatile weapons in the game and with the Jak Ferocity Aftermarket Parts, it can become one of the best close-range weapons. Here is a sample loadout for the Renetti you can use.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

EXF Eclipsor Grip Conversion Kit: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

This loadout is built for close range as you will stay off the radar with the Monololithic Suppressor. The 50 Round Drum will let you face multiple enemies while the Rear Grip and Stock will better the control. The Conversion kit will turn the Renetti into a better close-range weapon so you can destroy enemies should you miss a shot in medium to long ranges with the Sniper.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is one of the best in Warzone 3 as it lets you utilize the XRK Stalker at its peak. It is a quick scoping weapon with lots of speed. All we have done is provide it with stealth and more damage so you can one-shot most enemies should they not have three armor plates. Along with that, this class is built for survivability with perks that will let you stay alive if you are bombarded with explosives.

The Renetti pistol will improve the chances of survival in closer ranges since it has an extended magazine. There are tons of weapons otherwise you can use if you do not like the Renetti like the COR-45.