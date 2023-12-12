The Best RAM 7 Loadout in Warzone 3

Warzone is back in Modern Warfare and it is in full bloom. Players now have more options than ever and with the Season 1 update, we have the RAM 7 in Warzone 3. The RAM 7 was a weapon in the original Warzone and it has made a comeback. It is one of the best weapons in the game so far due to its stability and is quite reliable in long ranges. Let us look at the best class loadout for the RAM 7 in Warzone 3.

The RAM 7 was a pleasant surprise for the original players of Warzone as the Season 1 patch notes dropped. The weapon retains some of its characteristics from the original game. It has a competitive TTK but the most memorable quality is the control it provides. This makes it a viable option to use in long-range gunfights.

In addition, if we prioritize making this weapon predictable in terms of its recoil, we can easily navigate the furthest of ranges while never missing a shot. However, first, we will need to see how you can unlock this weapon.

How to Unlock the RAM 7

Since the RAM 7 is newly introduced, you will have to progress the Season 1 Battle Pass to unlock it. The RAM 7 unlocks in Sector A7 of Season 1 Battle Pass. However, once the season ends, players will most likely need to complete an in-game challenge or extract the weapon from Zombies mode to unlock it.

Attachments Breakdown

Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Stock: HVS 3.4 Pad

HVS 3.4 Pad Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Barrel: XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel

XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel Muzzle: Casus Brake/ VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

This is the best loadout you can use for the RAM-7 as it works for MW3 as well. We begin with the 60-Round Magazine since fully armored enemies take a decent amount of bullets in long ranges to down. In addition, it will give us extra if we tend to encounter multiple enemies at the same time. Next, we will equip the HVS3.4 Pad.

The HVS3.4 Pad will provide much-needed recoil control and gun kick control which will help stabilize the weapon in long ranges. Then, we will equip a Bruen Heavy Support Grip Underbarrel to provide additional gun kick control, aiming idle sway, horizontal recoil control, and aiming stability.

For the barrel, we recommend using the XRK Coremark 40 Heavy Barrel for increased bullet velocity and range, gun kick control, aiming idle sway, and gun kick control. Finally, according to your personal preference, choose either the Casus Brake or the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor. If you want more control, then go with the Casus Brake if you want to stay off the radar and have a stealth approach, go with the Spiritfire.

In this case, we will use the Spiritfire since it suppresses the weapon, and provides recoil control, bullet velocity, and range.

Perks and Equipment

Now that we have taken a look at the attachments we will use, let us take a look at the necessary perks and equipment we will need to complement this weapon.

Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Irradiated

Irradiated Perk 3: Tempered

Tempered Perk 4: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: EMD Grenade

For the perks, we will start with Double Time. Double Time lets you increase your tac sprint duration so you can get away from enemies or toward the zone quickly. Then, we will use Irradiated which is going to increase your movement speed while you are outside the zone and also take reduced damage.

Tempered is an effective perk since it refills the whole armor with two plates instead of three saving it for more trouble just in case you need it down the line. For the last perk, we recommend High Alert as it pulses your vision every time an enemy is outside your view.

For the lethal, we recommend using a good old Semtex which will be lethal no matter the range while an EMD Grenade is useful to reveal the position of your enemies. You can easily track and kill enemies with this equipment.

Secondary

Now, you can always replace Double Time with Overkill to get a primary weapon such as an SMG with you for the close-range gunfights but in this case, we will be using the Renetti which does just a good of a job as any other weapon. The Renetti is a ton of fun and can easily turn into an SMG-like weapon using the Aftermarket Parts attachment.

That is why, we recommend that you use the Aftermarket Parts in addition to the attachments we are listing below for the Renetti.

Aftermarket Parts : Jak Ferocity Carbine

: Jak Ferocity Carbine Optic : Player Preference

: Player Preference Magazine : 30 Round Mag

: 30 Round Mag Ammunition : 9MM High Velocity

: 9MM High Velocity Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor XS

The Jak Ferocity Carbine will essentially turn this weapon into an SMG while an Optic is going to be useful for tracking enemies in close range. The 30-round magazine gives additional ammo so you don’t run out in closer ranges while the 9mm High-Velocity ammunition makes the weapon more lethal and increases its range.

Finally, the Sonic Suppressor XS keeps you off the minimap.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has everything you would want from a perfect loadout in Warzone 3. It has a good long-range weapon, a fast and agile close-range pistol, a perk setup built for survivability and agility, and equipment that is a combination of damage and recon. Combined, this makes it the best RAM 7 Loadout in Warzone 3 and a must-try even if you are not a heavy AR user.

However, if you want a replacement for this weapon, the SVA 545 is a good option and a controllable weapon with almost the same patterns as the RAM 7.