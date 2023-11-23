Modern Warfare 3 has lots of weapons you can use to dominate the battlefield. Among the long-range masterpieces that are ARs like DG 58 and the Holger, we have Sniper Rifles that can one-shot enemies if they are built right. This guide will look at the best Sniper Rifles in MW3 and rank them in order of usefulness and lethality. Let us look at the best Snipers in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best Sniper Rifles in MW3 Ranked

7. Signal 50 Attachments

6. SP-X 80 Attachments

5. MCPR-300 Attachments

4. FJX Imperium Attachments

3. KATT-AMR Attachments

2. Longbow Attachments

1. KV Inhibitor Attachments



The Best Sniper Rifles in MW3 Ranked

MW3 Sniping has not taken over the game quite like other Call of Duty games. In previous boots-on-the-ground Call of Duty games, Sniping was overpowered. The Ballista from Black OII and the Intervention from the Modern Warfare franchise set the bar for Sniping and the past few years of Call of Duty Sniping have felt a little underwhelming in comparison.

However, MW3 is looking to change that as they have brought previous iterations of MW weapons back into the game. In addition, we also have the MWII weapons making a return in the game due to the carry-forward feature. All of that being said, let us take a look at the best Sniper Rifles you can use in the game.

Advertisement

7. Signal 50

The Signal 50 was the best Sniper in MWII for quite a while and for good reason. It was a semi-automatic weapon and could easily two-shot enemies in the chest, making it effective for long-range combat with the right attachments. However, that has changed quite a bit since even in Warzone 2 currently, it is outclassed by the MCPR-300.

It is a niche weapon and should be treated as one. Like other semi-auto Snipers from previous games, it is situational but useful. Let us see what the best loadout for this weapon is.

Attachments

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Optic: Your Choice

Your Choice Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

SA Finesse Grip Stock: SO Inline Stock

SO Inline Stock Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

We start off the loadout with the Bruen Counter Ops. It increases the damage range, and bullet velocity and suppresses the weapon which will let you play stealthily and take shots from long range without nearby enemies noticing you on the mini-map. Also go with an Optic of your choice, anything that you are comfortable with. Otherwise, you can also use the default Sniper scope.

With the SA Finesses Grip, you can scope in faster and be agile since it increases the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed of the weapon. Complementing that, we are also going to equip the SO Inline Stock since it boosts sprint speed, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed further. Having all of this firepower is useless if you cannot pull your gun up to shoot. That is why, we have to boost the mobility of this weapon as much as possible.

Advertisement

Finish the loadout off with the 7 Round magazine since it can help you take out multiple enemies at the same time. This attachment can be really useful especially if you are playing an objective-based mode and want enemies off the flag or the Hardpoint.

6. SP-X 80

The SP-X 80 never received the limelight in MWII and has been in the shadows of great Snipers. It is a situational weapon and great for quick scoping due to its speed. However, its damage is lower than most of the Snipers in comparison. That is the major reason why it is ranked so low. It is important that a Sniper Rifle one-shot enemies consistently over range, especially if it’s a Bolt Action one.

However, that does not mean it is bad and should not be used. It has its uses in close to medium ranges where it can be destructive.

Attachments

Laser: FSS OLE-V

FSS OLE-V Rear Grip: Sclager Match Grip

Sclager Match Grip Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Barrel: 18.5” Bryson LR Factory

The FSS OLE-V Laser is an excellent tool to improve the ADS and sprint to fire the weapon while also giving some aiming stability to the weapon. In addition, we will also use the Schlager Match Grip to further bolster the ADS and sprint to fire. By equipping this, you will easily be able to quickscope enemies.

Now that we have improved the weapon’s efficiency and speed, let us focus on other qualities. By equipping the PVZ-890 Tac Stock, we can increase the sprint speed, crouch movement speed, and a little ADS speed. Remember, the point of this build is to better the weapon’s quickscope capabilities and speed.

Furthermore, we will also equip the FSS ST87. This Bolt increases the rechambering speed so players can fire another bullet quickly without waiting. Finish off the loadout with the 18.5” Bryson LR Factory. This barrel further increases the ADS speed and betters hip recoil control.

This loadout is custom-built for quickscopers and Snipers who prefer to be on the run rather than in a single spot. Think of this weapon as the Ballista from BOII.

5. MCPR-300

This was the best Sniper Rifle in MW2 and has made quite a first impression on players in MW3. Since weapons didn’t change a lot coming from the previous game, the MCPR-300 has managed to retain its appeal and become a good Sniper rifle with decent fundamentals.

It might not be the go-to Sniper Rifle due to its weight and slow speed, but it more than makes up for those flaws in power. It is easy to handle but not the ideal choice for quickscopers.

Attachments

Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

Forge Tac Delta 4 Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Barrel : 22″ OMX-456

: 22″ OMX-456 Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Having an Optic with a good magnification is step one to improving a Sniper Rifle. There is no better Optic that suits this weapon’s one-shot capability than the Forge Tac Delta 4. It has adequate magnification which will easily let you get kills in the longest of ranges.

We will also equip the 5 Round Magazine which is going to boost the weapon’s reload speed, movement speed, and more. Since this weapon is lethal in most ranges, having a shorter magazine is not that big of a downside. Now, to ensure that we are not completely left in the dust, we will equip the Cronen Cheetah Grip which increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon.

A combination of the 22” OMX-456 Barrel and the Bruen Agent 90 increases the Sniper’s damage range, bullet velocity, recoil smoothness, and control and also provides suppression capabilities, keeping us off the minimap.

4. FJX Imperium

Moving onto the Top 4, we have the FJX Imperium which is undoubtedly the best among all the MW2 weapons in the game. It is the second coming of the Intervention from the original MW and holds up its legacy very well. With good handling and speed, it can quickscope well and also be deadly. It is almost the perfect one-shot Sniper Rifle.

We will attempt to make it even better with this loadout. The focus will be to improve the ADS, sprint to fire, and damage to make it an all-round beast.

Attachments

Ammunition: . 408 Explosive

408 Explosive Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Underbarrel: Field-Wrapped Handle

The .408 Explosive is one of the best attachments you can use for this weapon as it aids the one-shot capability even more. The VLK LZR 7mW laser is very useful since it increases the ADS and sprint-to-fire speed of the weapon making it agile in closer range. We will also equip the weapon with the Skull-40 Rear Grip since it has the same benefits as the VLK LZR 7mW laser.

The Nilsound 90 is an excellent suppressor that is also going to boost the bullet velocity of the weapon, making it more deadly. Finish the loadout with the Field Wrapped Handle. This attachment increases the crouch movement speed and also further optimizes the ADS speed.

3. KATT-AMR

The KATT AMR can easily one-shot kill anyone in any range. That is why, it is regarded as one of the best Sniper Rifles in the game and it is one of the newer ones that the community is excited to experiment with. Although it is a little sluggish, it more than makes up for that sluggishness with damage numbers.

On top of that, it can kill a target with a leg or an arm shot in most ranges. That is why, it is the best Sniper Rifle for people who are not well-versed with Sniping in MW3. In this particular loadout, we will focus on making it faster since we have enough damage.

Attachments

Laser: FSS OLE-V

FSS OLE-V Barrel: Perdition 24″ Short Barrel

Perdition 24″ Short Barrel Stock: Tactical Stock Pad

Tactical Stock Pad Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Bolt: Ephemeral Quick Bolt

The FSS OLE V Laser is going to increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed which will help you quickscope. In addition to that, we will also go with the Perdition 24” Short Barrel which complements the FSS OLE V since it boosts the same stats. In addition, it also boosts sprint speed and movement speed.

The Tactical Stock Pad and Phantom Grip also boost mobility further while the recoil control takes a little hit with it. Finish off the loadout with the Ephemeral Quick Bolt because it increases the chambering speed, making the weapon even faster.

2. Longbow

Players are using this weapon a lot since it is pretty much versatile in everything. It is a quickscoping weapon and players who started their Sniping journey in the early days of CoD will have a fun time with this weapon. The Longbow looks like an AR but packs a punch in the upper chest area.

Our aim with this loadout is to make it as fast as possible so quick scoping would be a breeze. Let us see what we can equip for the weapon.

Attachments

Laser: FSS OLE-V

FSS OLE-V Stock: No Stock

No Stock Ammunition: 7.62x39mm High Grain Rounds

7.62x39mm High Grain Rounds Magazine: 10 Round Mag

10 Round Mag Rear Grip: Demo 650 Grip

We start the loadout with the FSS OLE V Laser for increased sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed. This is going to help quickscope enemies a lot faster and provide more time to center your shot. We will also go with a No Stock because it will further bolster the speed of the weapon by improving ADS and movement in general.

Follow that up with the 7.62x39mm High Grain Rounds which will boost the bullet velocity and damage range of the weapon so you can easily one-shot enemies above the hip and the upper chest area. The 10 Round Magazine is going to increase the ammo count so you can fire more bullets before reloading.

Finish the loadout off with the Demo 650 Grip since it betters the stability of the weapon and also helps with gun kick control.

1. KV Inhibitor

The best Sniper Rifle in the game currently is the KV Inhibitor. This is a semi-automatic weapon that is better than most bolt action Sniper Rifles in MW3 because you have the option to keep firing rather than rechambering after a bullet. On top of that, this loadout ensures that you can one-shot enemies even if it’s a semi-automatic fire Sniper Rifle.

We will aim to increase the damage by a little in addition to making this weapon faster and more agile.

Attachments

Barrel: Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel

Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: IVANOV Wood Stock

IVANOV Wood Stock Rear Grip: Broadside Factory Grip

Broadside Factory Grip Ammunition: .338 Magnum High Grain

First, we are going to use the Kastovia JEK-40 Barrel to ensure that the weapon has enough gun kick control, ADS, and sprint to fire speed. To increase the mobility and stability even more, we are going to follow up with the FSS OLE-V Laser. We are also going to equip the IVANOV Wood Stock which is going to increase the movement speed, sprint speed, and ADS speed.

The Broadside Factory Grip will increase mobility which will help you better the strafing speed and the general ADS speed. Now that we have maxed out the speed of the weapon, we are going to finish it with the.338 Magnum High Grain which is going to better the damage range and the bullet velocity of the weapon so that it can kill over range.