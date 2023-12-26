EA FC 24 Alessandro Del Piero Winter Wildcards Icon SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 has added legendary forward Alessandro Del Piero to the ongoing Winter Wildcards promo, making it even more exciting. Here’s everything fans need to know about this new special card, including how to get it in the game.

Winter Wildcards is a special promo in Ultimate Team that is a seasonal and festive celebration of the past, present, and future. EA would release special cards with improved stats, ratings, and new Playstyles as part of this new promo. Furthermore, Icons such as Del Piero and Gullit are among the Winter Wildcards.

What are the stats of the Alessandro Del Piero Winter Wildcards Icon?

The Italian legend has a Base Icon card with a rating of 90. It is one of the most sought-after cards in the game. However, EA recently released a superior version, the 91-rated Winter Wildcards Icon. This new card is definetly a card fans would love to have on their squads.

Icon cards are known for having impressive stats, and Del Piero’s Winter Wildcards Icon has some excellent numbers. Because Icons always have better chemistry with other cards in the squad, this newly added card would help fans build a competitive Italian or hybrid league lineup.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Del Piero Winter Wildcards Icon is only available in the Squad Building Challenge, so fans will not have to open multiple packs or search the Transfer Market to obtain it. However, EA did not make the SBC easy, as they must create eight starting elevens while meeting certain requirements.

Born Legend

The lineup should have exactly eleven Rare Bronze players.

Rising Star

The lineup should have exactly eleven Rare Silver players.

On a Loan

The squad’s overall rating should be over 82.

Bianconeri

The lineup should have one Juventus player.

The lineup should have one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 84.

Squadra Azzurra

The lineup should have one Italian player.

The lineup should have one Team of the Week (TOTW) player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 86.

League Legend

The lineup should have one Serie A TIM player.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 87.

Top-notch

The lineup should have two Team of the Week (TOTW) players.

The squad’s overall rating should be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The squad’s overall rating should be over 88.

To build the required squads, fans must spend nearly 615,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. Although it is possible to use fewer coins by using untradeable or spare cards. If they run out of coins and cards, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more.

If EA FC 24 fans want the 91-rated Alessandro Del Piero Winter Wildcards Icon, they must complete the respective SBC quickly because this Ultimate Team challenge is only available for a limited time.