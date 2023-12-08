Black Myth Wukong Announces a 2024 Release Date at The Game Awards 2023

Black Myth Wukong is one of the most anticipated titles of recent times, and the little we knew of it excited fans further. However, The Game Awards 2023 shed some much-needed light on the action RPG, and developers Game Science announced that it will hit the shelves on August 20, 2024.

At its core, Black Myth Wukong is an action-adventure souls-like set in ancient China and steeped in Chinese mythology. The game is also based on the classic Ming Dynasty novel Journey to the West by Wu Cheng’en. Staying true to the original work, the RPG has us follow Sun Wukong, aka The Monkey King, as he confronts horrific enemies and his own fate in order to cement his legacy in the annals of history.

The trailer showcased at The Game Awards 2023 gave us an in-depth look at the world and characters of Black Myth Wukong. We also got an intricate look into the combat system and are happy to announce that it will retain the stamina-based combat of the souls game, but will be as fast and flashy as Bloodborne or Lies of P. From the looks of it, Black Myth Wukong is shaping up to be an incredible RPG, and we sure cannot wait to get our hands on it.