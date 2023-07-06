The Best 556 Icarus Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 4

The 556 Icarus has come into the meta as a replacement for ARs due to its high damage. This 556 Icarus loadout will look at why that is the case in Warzone 2.0.

Warzone 2 meta continuously keeps changing. The guns that were relevant in Season 1 or two won’t have as much firepower in Season 4. However, since the health and armor patches, people have noticed that most weapons that longer to kill. That shifted the meta from the Cronen Squall to other weapons.

Some of those include the SO-14, the ISO 45, the Lachmann Weapons, and more. LMGs like the RAAL and the 556 Icarus also made it into the game‘s meta. We will talk in-depth about the 556 Icarus today and see what makes it one of the best weapons to use over all the ARs and SMGs in the meta.

LMGs naturally tend to have higher damage and a magazine size in comparison to SMGs and ARs. However, they fall off in competition due to their mobility, ADS speed, and recoil control. The 556 Icarus also has these problems which we need to tackle with the help of this loadout.

Beginners will have a hard time getting a hold of the weapon and all the attachments required for the loadout. That is why, we recommend you grind and unlock everything that is required first. But first, let us take a look at how you can unlock the weapon.

How to Unlock the 556 Icarus in Warzone 2.0

If you are going the traditional route, you will first need to unlock the ability to craft a custom loadout by reaching Rank 4 in the game. That unlocks the M4. Now, to get the 556 Icarus, you will need to level up the M4 to Level 18. You will unlock the 556 Icarus soon after.

However, if you want to fast forward that process, you can use the DMZ mode and find a 556 Icarus there using the help of your friends and exfil with it. This will permanently unlock the weapon for you without you having to grind out the M4 for it.

Weapon Attachments

After you unlock the weapon, let us take a look at the attachments you are going to need to make this a meta weapon.

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition

5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

We start off with an Optic of your preference which is going to help you track enemies clearly and allow for a better Line of Sight towards them in longer ranges. Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 to get stat bonuses for aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy.

The Underbarrel will allow you to hit highly accurate shots over the longest of ranges which solves the recoil control problem of the weapon. Next, we use the 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition solely to increase the TTK of the weapon. This attachment makes the weapon on par with all the other highly damaging meta weapons.

Using the Echoless-80 Muzzle will help in maintaining the bullet velocity of the weapon, while increasing the damage range, and also providing recoil smoothness. Not to mention this attachment also offers sound suppression to keep enemies off our backs.

Lastly, we end the attachments with the XTEN Grip which increases the ADS speed and sprint to fire speed making this weapon more like an AR for those close to medium-range gunfights. This attachment slightly decreases recoil control but we have it covered due to other attachments.

(Note: You can replace the XTEN Grip with the FTAC Coldforge 16” Barrel for more bullet velocity and damage range if you truly want to make this gun a long-range only weapon. You can also replace the High-Velocity ammunition with any Stock if you want more stability)

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

For the secondary, we recommend going with any pistol of your choice. We prefer to use the FTAC Siege because it is undoubtedly one of the best secondaries in the game. It can be as lethal as any other weapon if used correctly. That being said, let us look at the perks you will use.

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Starting off with the Base Perks, we will equip Tracker and Double Time. Tracker is going to help us see enemy footsteps so we can either sneak up behind them or find and finish weakened enemies. Double Time is going to double our duration of tactical sprint along with a hefty increase in crouch movement speed.

Fast Hands is important because it will increase our reload speed and weapon switching speed. We need that faster reload speed because of the weight of the LMG. For the Ultimate Perk, we will use High Alert because it will notify us (with a vision pulse) if we are under the Line of Sight of enemies. A really hefty perk to have.

For the Lethal, we will go with a versatile Semtex, and a Smoke Grenade pairs really well with Fast Hands and High Alert so you can get out of sticky situations.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout has everything you would want in an LMG build; speed, recoil control, and TTK. This will allow you to outshine most weapons in the meta and combined with the perks you can dominate your enemies. The lethal and tactical grenades are situationally useful and will help you out a ton when you are in trouble.

Just in case you run out of ammo, the increased switching speed provided by Fast Hands can help you switch to your secondary and finish off the enemy before you get killed. Tracker will help you out a lot if you are chasing enemies or during the final stages of the game, same with High Alert.

If you liked this class loadout, perhaps you’d like some more for the pure meta weapons in the game. Click here to check them out.