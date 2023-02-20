When Will Atomic Heart Come Out : Release Date, Story and Gameplay

This article will answer when Atomic Heart will come out along with other questions about the story, gameplay, and setting. Details below.

Atomic Heart is a new FPS Role Playing game made by French Developer Mundfish. It will be published by Focus Entertainment who were also responsible for Farming Simulator and A Plague Tale games. The game will release on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox XS, and Xbox One. Let us take a look at everything we know so far.

Also Read: “Trying to speak out against racism and transphobia has costed us…”: Girlfriend Reviews on Hogwarts Legacy review backlash

Atomic Heart Release Date, Gameplay and Story

Release Date

Atomic Heart will release on February 21st, 2023. It will be available for the Xbox Game Pass subscribers on Day One. So if you want to play the game for WAY cheaper than buying it on Steam, we recommend purchasing the Xbox Game Pass which is less than $20 per month and gives access to many critically acclaimed games.

Story

The game is set in an alternate universe during the year 1955. The main character is Sergei Nechaev nicknamed P-3, who is a mentally unstable officer. He is sent to Facility 3826 which is the Soviet Union’s scientific research hub. A long time ago in the story, the USSR wanted a world time robots and humans living in peace. However, the robots started rebelling against their creators while mutants were created from secret experiments in the facility.

It is upto Sergei to figure out what went wrong in the facility and find out answers leading to the rebellion of the robots.

Gameplay

Taking control of Sergei, players will get to use a variety of weapons ranging from assault rifles, pistols, sawblades, and axes. Since it is a sci-fi story, there will be many dystopian locations, enemies, weapons, and modifications in the game. One of them is an experimental power glove that lets players shoot electricity, freeze opponents, and a lot more. We are guessing that glove will have some sort of upgrade system.

In addition, sci-fi weapons like railguns and electricity guns will also be available at the player’s disposal. Viewers have also seen maces with saw blades which players will be able to manually control. For more information about the gameplay, check out the video above.

Atomic Heart will be one of the best games this year despite its controversies. We are excited to get our hands on the game and try it for ourselves. The game releases on the 21st of February and we are going to make a lot of content on it. For content on Atomic Heart, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

Also Read: What are G’s caches in GTA Online?