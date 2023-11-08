Rockstar Games’ President Sam Houser confirms the first Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer will arrive in December 2023

After almost a decade-long wait, Rockstar Games has finally opened its mouth about Grand Theft Auto 6 or GTA 6 in a personal blog post. The news has been shared by Sam Houser, the president of the company on the occasion of Rockstar’s 25th anniversary celebration.

Advertisement

The game has been well anticipated by fans and investors throughout the years, even though Rockstar did not reveal much officially. However, with the excitement around the franchise, many leaks surfaced on the internet, giving fans a glimpse of what was to come. Nevertheless, Sam Houser officially announced the much-awaited GTA 6, by saying the following following:

Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

Advertisement

The heartfelt message was shared with a massive update on the sequel that took the entire industry by storm. In early December 2023, Rockstar Games will officially unveil the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6. A spot-on date hasn’t been revealed as of yet, however, the publisher has a knack for surprises.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1722237703553798312?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As per multiple leaks, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in Miami and possibly Vice City according to the GTA 6 lore. Moreover, leaks also tell us that it is likely to feature two protagonists of different genders.

Early leak on the announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6

Rumors about the GTA 6 announcement have been going on for a long time and have become more frequent recently. However, accurate news of the announcement was first shared by Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier who confirmed that the title will be revealed as early as this week.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AfridiS55290983/status/1571549228463460353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Additionally, more information on the sandbox crime franchise has been shared by an 18-year-old hacker previously. The hacker going by the name Arion Kurtaj revealed various things about the title by getting into Rockstar’s servers and bringing them to light. Even though Rockstar were tough and thorough in dealing with the hacking leaks, it naturally increase the excitement surrounding GTA 6.

