Best Minimum and Recommended Graphics Settings For a Smooth Warzone 2.0 Experience

Warzone 2.0 can be taxing on systems that cannot handle the higher versions of Graphic settings. This piece will look at the best graphics settings for Warzone 2.0 for high and low-end systems.

Advertisement

FPS games like Warzone 2.0 require much more than just mechanical skill, perfect gun loadouts, and intellect to win matches. As competitive as this game is, you will require the best system so that you can put that skill of yours to good use. Even if you have the best skills in the world, but an incapable system, your chances of winning diminish. The reverse is also true.

However, tweaking the graphic settings of the game that suits your system without overclocking it is another thing you can do to keep a balance. A lot of people are confused about what default settings they can use on their low-end PCs for better frames. This guide will shed some light on that.

Advertisement

Contents

Best Warzone 2.0 Graphics Settings

Minimum and Recommended Requirements for Warzone 2 Minimum Requirements Recommended Requirements Competitive Requirements 4K Requirements

Best Warzone 2.0 Minimum Graphics Settings

Best Warzone 2.0 Required Graphics Settings

Best Warzone 2.0 Graphics Settings

Warzone 2.0 is a game where you can customize every little graphical detail to suit your system and optimize your experience. Beginners and people less familiar with the technical jargon of settings might have a hard time navigating and tweaking their settings.

In this guide, we will look at two extremities; the minimal graphic settings for people with a low-end PC and the recommended graphical settings for people with a good PC. Now, we will only look at the base settings because improvements can always be made according to personal preferences. Before we dive into both settings, it is important to know the minimum and recommended requirements for the game.

Let us look at them below.

Minimum and Recommended Requirements for Warzone 2

There are four different specifications you can run the game on. The first is minimum, the second is recommended and the third is competitive. The last one is for the players who have the best in class technology to support the game and can run it in 4K. Let us look at them one by one.

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (Latest Update)

Windows 10 64-Bit (Latest Update) RAM: 8 GB

8 GB CPU: Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i3-6100 / Core i5-2500K / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon RX 470

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 / AMD Radeon RX 470 Video Memory: 2 GB

Recommended Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (Latest Update) / Windows 11 64-Bit (Latest Update)

Windows 10 64-Bit (Latest Update) / Windows 11 64-Bit (Latest Update) RAM: 12 GB

12 GB CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 /AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5-6600K / Core i7-4770 /AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 /AMD Radeon RX 580

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 /AMD Radeon RX 580 Video Memory: 4 GB

Competitive Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (Latest Update) / Windows 11 64-Bit (Latest Update)

Windows 10 64-Bit (Latest Update) / Windows 11 64-Bit (Latest Update) RAM: 16 GB

16 GB CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K /AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

Intel Core i7-8700K /AMD Ryzen 7 1800X Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti /AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060Ti /AMD Radeon RX 5700XT Video Memory: 8 GB

4K Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit (Latest Update) / Windows 11 64-Bit (Latest Update)

Windows 10 64-Bit (Latest Update) / Windows 11 64-Bit (Latest Update) RAM: 16 GB

16 GB CPU: Intel Core i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 9 3900X

Intel Core i9-9900K / AMD Ryzen 9 3900X Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080/AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080/AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Video Memory: 10 GB

Now, we will only look at the minimum and the recommended settings because the ones with competitive and 4K specifications can run the game in most setting options.

Advertisement

Best Warzone 2.0 Minimum Graphics Settings

(Note: The options which aren’t mentioned in this section go to the lowest possible setting)

We will tweak the settings here for the lower-end PCs. The resolution will suit the monitor and the rig. In addition, the graphical settings will be on the lower end.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary Monitor

Primary Monitor Display Adaptor: The Graphics Card You Have

The Graphics Card You Have Screen Refresh Rate: Should Resemble the Refresh Rate of your Monitor (eg. 60 or 144)

Should Resemble the Refresh Rate of your Monitor (eg. 60 or 144) Display Resolution: Should Match the Monitor’s Display Resolution (eg. 1920×1080)

Should Match the Monitor’s Display Resolution (eg. 1920×1080) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Should Match the monitor’s refresh rate Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60 Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15

Custom Display Gamma: 2.2

2.2 Brightness: 60

60 Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Fidelity CAS AMD Fidelity CAS Strength: 70

Fidelity CAS Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low

Low Video Memory Scale: 90

Details and Textures

Texture Resolution: Low

Low Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Low Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Particle Quality: Low

Low Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: Medium or Low

Medium or Low Tessellation: Off

Off On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Water Caustics: Off

Shadow and Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: Medium

Medium Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90

90 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Default

Default 1st Person Camera Movement: Default

Default 3rd Person Camera Movement: Default

Default 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS

3rd Person ADS Default Spectator Camera: Game Perspective

These are the settings you should rock if you are on a low-end PC. However, the whole game changes if you can get a rig to support the graphics we are listing down below.

Best Warzone 2.0 Recommended Graphics Settings

(Note: The options which aren’t mentioned in this section go to the highest possible setting)

These settings are for the one who passes the recommended requirements. These settings are good for PCs that can handle the game and output decent frames per second.

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Primary Monitor

Primary Monitor Display Adaptor: The Graphics Card You Have

The Graphics Card You Have Screen Refresh Rate: Should Resemble the Refresh Rate of your Monitor (eg. 60 or 144)

Should Resemble the Refresh Rate of your Monitor (eg. 60 or 144) Display Resolution: Should Match the Monitor’s Display Resolution (eg. 1920×1080)

Should Match the Monitor’s Display Resolution (eg. 1920×1080) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: Should Match the monitor’s refresh rate Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60 Minimized Game Custom Framerate Limit: 15

Custom Display Gamma: 2.2

2.2 Brightness: 60

60 Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Off Display Gamma: 2.2

2.2 Brightness: 60

60 Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling / Sharpening: Fidelity CAS AMD Fidelity CAS Strength: 75

Fidelity CAS Anti-Aliasing: Filmic SMAA T2X

Filmic SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: Normal

Normal Video Memory Scale: 90

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: Normal

Normal Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Particle Quality: High

High Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Tessellation: Off

Off On-Demand Texture Streaming: On

On Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Water Caustics: Off

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Normal

Normal Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Spot Cache: High/ Ultra (Boosts FPS and fixes stuttering)

High/ Ultra (Boosts FPS and fixes stuttering) Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

On + Boost Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 100

100 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide 3rd Person Field of View: 90

90 Vehicle Field of View: Default

Default 1st Person Camera Movement: Default

Default 3rd Person Camera Movement: Default

Default 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS

3rd Person ADS Default Spectator Camera: Game Perspective

Those are the advanced settings you need to know about Warzone 2 to get the best FPS and quality. The minimum settings already give you the most visibility but the advanced ones just improve on it.

If you liked this guide, perhaps you’d like some of our weapon loadouts for the game. Click here to check them out and stay tuned to The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content.