Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will feature all classic maps from MW2 (2009): Why aren’t fans happy?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is highly anticipated by fans all over the globe. However, after seeing the reveal and leaks surrounding the game, fans’ excitement has dulled in comparison to their anticipation before.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer is something fans had been looking forward to for a long time. However, leaks have suggested Activision will bring all the remastered maps from the previous COD MW2 (2009).

This suggested leak has disappointed the players immensely and might hamper the overall sales of the game. Thus, we have compiled a thorough article to give you insight into why fans feel this way and their reactions.

The return of remastered maps in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 disappoints fans

The information on the return of classic maps comes from Tom Henderson, who has previously shared multiple confirmed leaks. According to his reports, all 16 classic maps from COD MW2 (2009) will make a return with the upcoming sequel. However, while some fans are nostalgic and happy to see them return, others don’t feel the same.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_Tom_Henderson_/status/1692179379483464090?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The return of classic maps in newer titles brings happiness to the Call of Duty franchise and is usually appreciated by players. However, that only applies when new content is also included with new games.

With the introduction of Modern Warfare 3, fans expected to find new maps added to the title. Instead, the publisher will only be releasing remastered versions of older maps upon release. Fans feel that their nostalgia is being used for Activision’s monetary benefit and nothing else.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Shibuya1697/status/1692195895742202152?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Thus, there is a certain outrage in the Call of Duty community surrounding Modern Warfare 3. Additionally, no extraordinary gameplay changes are also arriving with the new title, which increases the disappointment.

Fans feel COD MW3 2023 could have been a DLC to its predecessor

The new Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is said to bring improved movement mechanics similar to MW1 reboot. Additionally, perks will be under the new gear system, which will remain the same in terms of functioning. That’s about it when it comes to gameplay changes with the upcoming title.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ModernWarzone/status/1692232669789045168?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This is why fans are angry at Activision, as they are charging $70 for the sequel. It was possible to release an update on Modern Warfare 2 since nothing much will be changing with the upcoming title.

But again, the new title will have the latest campaign with the continuation of the reboot story. Which why fans feel disheartened as paying $70 only for a few hours of the story is unjustifiable.

A similar thing happened with Overwatch 2’s paid campaign, which introduces only three story missions. Fans observed this as a greedy move with the free-to-play title, and the masses were angered as promises weren’t kept.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ModernWarzone/status/1692281779057463578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

For this reason, many fans exclaimed that they will skip buying the upcoming COD game as it doesn’t make sense to them. Fans could have been satisfied if Activision decided to release the game as a major update and priced the extension to the campaign minimally. However, that isn’t the case.

That’s all we have to offer about the story behind the hate Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is getting. If you want updates on upcoming games and other similar stories, go give us a follow. However, if you wish to read similar content now, you can visit our main hub by clicking here.