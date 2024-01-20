Can Gaming Monitor AI Help You Cheat in Multiplayer Games?

Many in the Gaming Community have wondered if a gaming monitor AI can help you win. AI is the latest buzzword in the market and pretty much every tech company is trying to incorporate it in their products. As companies advance in profits and technology, so do innovation and comfort.

AI can save people’s work hours and return output in less than a minute. It can save money but also put people out of jobs. Speaking of, there is a new gaming monitor in town that can brutalize the competitive integrity of MOBA games like Dota 2 or League of Legends. The way it aids players is simple but it can break the market.

https://twitter.com/JakeSucky/status/1748423313180000265

The video above shows how the monitor works; in essence, it reduces the use of a mini-map. In MOBA games like Dota and League of Legends, the mini-map is quite important as it not only shows the position of enemies but also other notable structures. The monitor’s AI detects the enemies within a short distance and points out their location on the screen. In essence, you won’t need the minimap to see where the enemies are, the AI will do the work for you.

This might not have many implications in Dota or League of Legends but using it in Call of Duty or other FPS games will give players the ability to wall hack. This will break the game’s competitive integrity and give everyone a reason to start cheating instead of playing a game fairly.

For example: if someone in CoD activates a UAV, the AI will not only show their location on the mini-map but if we follow the same principle the AI follows in a MOBA, one will be able to see enemies through walls, glowing red. This gives players an unfair advantage.

DrLupo Had This to Say About the Gaming Monitor AI

https://twitter.com/DrLupo/status/1748494664288907625

DrLupo in the X post above mentions that one can train this AI and there is no threshold for getting banned from using it. This gives the users who use this product an unfair advantage that indirectly ruins the experience of everyone involved. While the implications of this monitor are not that far-reaching in MOBA, if MSI tries to find a way to integrate it into FPS games, then it will be a huge problem for gamers who frequent multiplayer titles.

FPS games highly depend on a risk-reward system. If one decides to take the risk of fighting an enemy alone, the reward is a kill. That risk is what gaming is about, if one already knows the position of the enemy through this Gaming Monitor AI, then there might be no need to take risks in games.