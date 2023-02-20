Warzone 2: NEW KV Broadside Shotgun Best Class Loadout by Guru Metaphor!

Warzone 2 has new weapons thanks to the Season 2 update that dropped recently. Today we will look at the best class loadout for the KV Broadside.

The KV Broadside was one among the four weapons featured in the Season 2 release of WZ 2. The gun is overpowered and performs better even without attachments. However, with the attachments we will use, the gun will be a multi-kill machine at close range. Without further ado, let us dive right into the class loadout.

Also Read: Modern Warfare 2: New Weapons Gracing Multiplayer in Season 2!

Is The KV Broadside the best Shotgun in Warzone 2? New Loadout by Metaphor Suggests So

Note: It is a good idea that you use Metaphor’s Weapon Specialist loadout that has the M4 along with the KV, instead of using this gun solo. You will need a gun with long-range capability. Now that the M4 is back in the meta, we will use it. We are giving you the M4 attachments below.

M4

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Corio Precio Factory

Corio Precio Factory Magazine : 45-Round Mag

: 45-Round Mag Barrel : Hightower 20”

: Hightower 20” Muzzle: RF Crown 50

KV Broadside

Now let us look at the KV Broadside loadout. The first attachment we are going to use is a Bryson Improved Choke for the Muzzle. This attachment is crucial to increasing the damage since it provides a tighter shell spread and increases the damage range. The next attachment will be a Range Twelve Barrel which increases the damage range further along with the bullet velocity and a higher hip-fire accuracy.

The Point-G3P 04 Laser will increase our hip-fire accuracy further and give us more control over firing from the hip in general. Now, if you’re playing Solo, skip to the next attachment, if you are playing with a team, it will be important to use a 25 Shell Drum Magazine. For the solo build, the fourth attachment is going to be a VLK Stockless Stock which is going to give us increased ADS, sprint-to-fire, and movement speed. It also increases hip recoil control.

Last but not the least, the Dashbolt 60 Bolt increases the fire rate of the gun while compromising the recoil a little bit. That should not be a problem since the gun can now cover medium ranges while maintaining the damage. We recommend running a Drill Charge along with a Smoke Grenade for quick getaways.

That was everything about this KV Broadside build. Check out Metaphor’s channel and the video above for more information about the loadout and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content!

Also Read: Was Andrew Tate framed? Alleged wiretap leak points to two conspirators