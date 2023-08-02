Community remains skeptical about the rumors of Nintendo revealing Switch’s successor at Gamescom 2023

The world has been eagerly waiting for Nintendo to release the successor to the highly successful Switch console. When it seemed the dream might come true, the fans were highly skeptical about it.

Nintendo revolutionized the gaming scene with the release of Switch in 2017. This gaming device enabled users to enjoy both home and handheld gaming experiences. It ended up becoming one of the highest-selling Nintendo consoles. They have sold over 125.62 million units, and these numbers keep rising each month.

But after five years, this hybrid device is nearing its end. So fans have been eagerly looking forward to the Japanese giants releasing the successor to Switch. Recently, the internet has been full of rumors about Nintendo unveiling that highly-anticipated console at the upcoming Gamescom 2023.Gamescom 2023.

It isn’t the first time this kind of rumor has come up. For the past few years, many leaks hinted at devices like “Switch 2” or “Switch Pro” that many expected to be the successor of Switch. But no such device came out. So a Switch successor now sounds like one of the big myths in the gaming community.

Fans are skeptical about Nintendo releasing a Switch successor at Gamescom 2023

Gamescom is one of the significant events for computers and video games, where developers unveil their upcoming projects. This year’s event will again occur in Cologne, Germany, from August 23 to August 27. There are many rumors of Nintendo revealing the next generation of Switch consoles.

But fans are not buying this rumor, as they don’t expect the Japanese giants to unveil a new console when there are so many titles set to release on Switch. So they will unlikely release a new console unless it has backward compatibility.

Fans also pointed out the Japanese giants would never release a product at a European event without first unveiling it at a Direct showcase. However, they would have believed it to be true if it was an American event, as Nintendo has a massive market in the US.

It would be interesting to see whether the rumors of Nintendo unveiling the successor to Switch at Gamescom 2023 are accurate or merely a false hope once again.