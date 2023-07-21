PlayStation 5 Continues to Dominates the European Market, Leaving Behind Xbox & Nintendo

Over the past decades, the gaming console market has witnessed astonishing innovation, breeding extreme competition. In fact, the so-called ‘console war’ among the infamous giants PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo also got pretty intense. Recently, the Sony-owned PlayStation 5 continued to overshadow its two major rivals in the European market.

Advertisement

Europe has experienced a boom in the gaming sector, with over 15 million video games sold alone in June. Comparing this staggering figure to last year’s performance, there’s almost a 20% increase in this year’s total sales. Moreover, the latest releases, like Diablo 4, Hogwarts Legacy, and more, contributed most of the sales.

As for Europe’s gaming console market, it even outshined video game sales. With around a 33% spike compared to last year’s sales, the console segment showed strong growth. Now, let’s check out how exactly PlayStation ruled over its competitors in Europe.

Advertisement

PlayStation 5 outperforms Xbox Series X & S and Nintendo Switch

Arguably, the PlayStation 5 is one of the best-selling consoles of all time in the European market. In fact, so far, the year 2023 has favored the renowned console manufacturer. To date, PlayStation 5 sales are up a whopping 116% from last year, and there’s one confirmed reason behind it. Most of 2023’s new releases turned out to be a contributing factor behind the PlayStation’s strong performance. Games like Diablo 4, Hogwarts Legacy, Street Fighter 6, and EA F1 sold more of their PS5 versions than their Xbox versions.

When it comes to Nintendo Switch, the hand-held console was on top just last month followed by PlayStation and Xbox. And that’s because the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom debuted, boosting Switch’s sales.

PlayStation tops the gaming accessories category as well

Sony’s DualSense controller is crowned No. 1 in the gaming accessories category, followed by the Xbox Wireless controller. The PlayStation analog saw a 6.6% increase in total sales compared to last year. On the other hand, the special Starfield edition analog also led to a significant sales boost for the Xbox controller.

No doubt, the road ahead for PlayStation looks all clear as we’ve got another 5 months left in 2023. Thus, it would be interesting to speculate whether Sony’s gaming company continue to outperform its competitor. If you liked this article, do check out this streamer who got banned on Twitch, but surprisingly, just for a day.