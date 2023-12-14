How to cook basic food in LEGO Fortnite

Eating food is important in LEGO Fortnite as it helps with healing and keeping the hunger bar full. At first, you can only gather and eat uncooked items like fruits and select vegetables. To broaden the horizon, the game has the option of cooking.

Since this is a survival game, the point is to live off the land at all costs. Cooked food is handy to have while exploring far away from villages. Since the hunger bar drops over time, it is best not to succumb to starving.

If you’re tired of having pumpkins and berries in LEGO Fortnite and are looking for an upgrade, you’ve arrived at the right place. We have completed this detailed guide with all the information you need to cook food in the survival open-world game.

What is cooked food in LEGO Fortnite, what is its use, and how many kinds of cooked foods are there?

Like in real life, some foods are tastier after being cooked instead of eaten raw. On the other hand, some raw food items are inedible when raw, like meat and eggs. However, by cooking each ingredient solo or incorporating it with others, a variety of healing items can be gathered.

The main use of food is to regenerate the hunger bar and heal the players in the process. Thus, these types of items come in handy while adventuring beyond villages or fighting difficult mobs. There are a total of 4 recipes that can be cooked on a Grill in LEGO Fortnite. Other recipes can be prepared with other items, but they are more advanced and discovered later on. The following are all discovered recipes for the Grill:

Grilled Meat: Requires 1x Meat (Heal 2 Hearts and 8 Hunger)

Corn on the Cob: Requires 1x Corn (Heals 3 Hearts and 5 Hunger, additionally increases Stamina for 2 minutes)

Fried Eggs: Requires 2x Eggs (Heals 5 Hearts and 8 Hunger, additionally increases Stamina for 2 minutes)

Spicy Burger: Requires 1x Flour, 1x Meat, and 1x Spicy Pepper (Gives 4 Bonus Hearts and 10 Hunger, additionally increases cold resistance for 10 minutes)

A detailed guide on how to cook food in LEGO Fortnite

To cook in the game, players are required to have a Grill as a cooking station. This item helps with putting recipe incidents together to make a dish, so it is important in this process. Although there are items like Ovens and Juicers, they are more advanced. Hence, if you’re a beginner, it is best to build a Grill.

Build a Grill by using 30 pieces of Granite by placing them on a Crafting Bench . Once that is done you have to gather the required items for each recipe.

