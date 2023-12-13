How To Find Roller Shells in LEGO Fortnite

Gathering is an important activity in LEGO Fortnite as resources are necessary for building items. However, you’re only allowed to build basic things at the beginning of the game due to the limited inventory. If you wish to extend the crafting menu, you need to build a Crafting Bench.

However, building a crafting bench requires roller shells. This resource and the bench make your journey through the limitless world easy as it allows the player to craft a plethora of items.



Hence, if you’re starting your journey in the world of LEGO Fortnite, Roller Shells might be the first hurdle you face in the survival game. To assist with that, we have created a thorough guide on how you can find the item in LEGO Fortnite.

What are Roller Shells in Lego Fortnite and its use?

Roller Shells are a crafting material in LEGO Fortnite that are used for creating various items in the game. The first time you’ll find this item in use is while building a Crafting Bench. Incidentally, this item is dropped by a mob called Rollers, which look like big crabs with stones on their back.

The top part of their body is the shell which is used as a crafting material. Since these mobs roll around, they are called Rollers in the game. Here’s how you can find them to make use of these critters.

A detailed guide on how to find a Roller Shell in Lego Fortnite