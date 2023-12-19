How to plant seeds and grow crops in Lego Fortnite

Food is important in Lego Fortnite as players can succumb to hunger, here is where farming comes in to save the day. Farming has been core to the system as it is required for survival. It also saves players from having to hunt for food, although they have to grow crops using seeds gathered from the world.

Advertisement

Just like in Minecraft, players need to create crop plots to grow food in Epic’s survival builder game. If you’re just building your new village in Lego Fortnite, you should try farming too. This will yield you easy access to food without having to scrounge for it. This process can be automated too, so that you have an enormous supply of food whenever you come back to your base.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LEGO_Group/status/1732736321070768195?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

While farming is one of the easiest ways to survive and can make a player’s journey easier in the hostile world, newcomers might face some issues with the complicated mechanics. Thus, we have made the effort to write a guide on this subject, so that you can make your life more efficient in the game.

How do you obtain soil and fertilizer in Lego Fortnite?

Soil is an essential element as crops grow on it. To plant a crop for farming in Lego Fortnite, you have to prepare a Graden Plot. To make that you will need Soil and Fertilizer, as they are the backbone requirements for it. Here are the steps to gather these materials:

To get Soil , you need to dig the ground with a Shovel . If you don’t have a Shovel, you can make it using 1x Plank and 3x Wooden Rod . You can get both of these items from a Lumber Mill .

To get Fertilizer , you need to look around for cows and sheep . Their dropped feces are Fertilizers , that can be picked by using hands only. These look relatively small, so keep your eyes peeled for brown-colored drops .

How can you grow crops and harvest them in Lego Fortnite?

With the acquired materials mentioned in the section above, it is time to build a Garden Plot. Making this requires 2x Soil and 1x Fertilizer. Try to build at least 6 of these items to build a small basic farm.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LEGOFortnite/status/1733864248504201337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interact with the Garden Plot and you’ll get a menu to plant a seed. After planting a seed, see a small sprout which will grow into a plant after a while. Once these are fully grown, you can collect them by hand. You can use the excess yields by turning them into seeds using the Grain Mill.

Advertisement

How can you obtain seeds in Lego Fortnite?

To grow a crop you need to get seeds, which can be acquired by putting food in Grain Mill. This is essential for farming, as it duplicates food items by giving seeds. Some seeds can be gathered by just digging, but it is not reliable. If you don’t have a Grain Mill, here’s a short guide on how to make and use it:

To build a Grain Mill , you’ll require 20x Knotrot Rod , 20x Granite Slab , and 3x Shell . Knotroot Rods can be created by putting Knotroots in a Lumber Mill , you can get the raw material from Grassland Caves. For Granite Slabs , you need to pick Stones and then put them in Stone Breaker . You can get Shells , by defeating Rollers in Grasslands.

Next, open the build menu and go to the Utility section. There you’ll find the Grain Mill , which you can place near your farm. It’s best to place it near your planned farming area in Lego Fortnite.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LEGOFortnite/status/1732838271976079855?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

To get seeds from it, interact with the newly acquired Grain Mill and put in raw food items. You can find raw food items across various biomes. You’ll also see various recipes available to you, once you collect each food item. Furthermore, you can get seeds from Chests and Llamas as well, but it is dependent on luck. Here are some of the usual locations where you can find a variety of seeds:

Raspberry (Grasslands)

Slapberry (Shore)

Spicy Pepper (Dry Valley)

Wheat (Grasslands)

Snowberry (Frostlands)

Corn Kernel (Grasslands)

That concludes our full detailed guide on farming in Lego Fortnite. If you’re a starter, you should also look out for different game mechanics like temperature management, building different utilities, expanding villages, and more. Once you’re more seasoned with the game experience, you can try building a car as well.