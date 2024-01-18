EA FC 24 83+ x5 Midfielders Upgrade SBC: How to Complete This Challenge in Ultimate Team?

There is only one day left till EA FC 24 unveils the highly anticipated Team of the Year (TOTY) cards. Before this campaign, the 83+ x5 Midfielders Upgrade Squad Building Challenge (SBC) is currently available in Ultimate Team. This new challenge is part of the TOTY campaign and will allow fans to get five outstanding cards. So, everything you need to know about this SBC is here, including how to complete it.

Squad Building Tasks is an essential part of the Ultimate Team. It helps fans to swap their unrequired cards for high-rated and special cards by completing a series of challenges. EA Sports adds new SBCs throughout the year to raise interest and keep fans hooked to the Ultimate Team mode.

What is 83+ x5 Midfielders Upgrade SBC?

The 83+ x5 Midfielders Upgrade is a new Squad Building Challenge in Ultimate Team. It will help EA FC 24 fans to acquire five excellent midfielders for their squads. This SBC is even more intriguing as fans have a chance to get back much more than what they invest into the SBC.

Fans won’t have to worry about acquiring lower-rated Gold, Bronze, or Silver cards because they’ll all be Rare Gold with ratings higher than 83. The five midfielders could be special grades such as FC Versus and Team of the Weeks (TOTWs). As this SBC will be part of the upcoming TOTY, they can obtain one card from the promo if they open the rewarded pack after EA FC 24 releases the TOTYs.

How to complete this SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has kept a simple task to complete the 83+ x5 Midfielders Upgrade SBC. They only need to build a squad of eleven players. However, they must keep in mind that some requirements must be followed when assembling the needed squad.

The squad’s overall rating should be higher than 84.

The squad must have eleven players.

To assemble the necessary squads, fans would have to spend almost 25,000 Ultimate Team coins on the Transfer Market. They can finish the SBC with fewer coins by using untradeable or unwanted cards in their inventory. If they are low on cards and coins, they can play in Ultimate Team matches to earn more of these required resources.

Top 10 most rare drops from 83+ x5 Midfielders Upgrade SBC

The 83+ x5 Midfielders Upgrade SBC will undoubtedly drop Rare Gold cards rated higher than 83. However, there is a small chance of getting your hands on unique cards that sell for a lot of coins at the Transfer Market. The following are the rare drops from this SBC.

Kevin De Bruyne Rare Gold (91-rated CM)

(91-rated CM) Alexia Putellas Rare Gold (91-rated CM)

(91-rated CM) Lionel Messi Rare Gold (90-rated CAM)

(90-rated CAM) Aitana Bonmati Rare Gold (90-rated CM)

(90-rated CM) Exequiel Palacios TOTW (87-rated CM)

(87-rated CM) Pedro Goncalves TOTW (85-rated CM)

(85-rated CM) Ewelina Kamczyk TOTW (85-rated CAM)

That’s all there is to know about the new 83+c Upgrade SBC. EA FC 24 fans should remember to complete this challenge before it gets removed from the Ultimate Team mode.